Wokal distance

Robin
Dec 1Edited

This institutional capture is not solely a result of activists engaging in a ‘long march’ through the institutions (the Rufo thesis). It is also influenced by legal changes (Caldwell and Hanania), shifts in liberal taboos (Kaufmann), sociological factors (Yancy, Campbell & Manning), and social-psychological factors (Haidt). Furthermore, there is a clear ‘instrumentalist’ explanation, which involves a combination of Elite Theory (Burnham, Al-Gharbi) and public choice-like incentives. This perspective argues that our elites have exploited social justice ideology to strengthen their power, influence, and remuneration through DEI and ESG narratives, regulatory capture, and an enlarged bureaucratic and managerial superstructure.

As such, unwinding the damage done to our institutions is challenging, at best. As Peter Boghossian has argued, US universities need to be metaphorically burnt to the ground, with new ones forming from the ashes.

Please see my essay on the economic effects of what can be called the DEI Complex, which is a heavily abridged version of an MA dissertation that also examines the origins of woke.

https://erickaufmann.substack.com/p/the-economic-effects-of-the-dei-complex

soapdodger 🪿
Dec 1

Actually it’s worse than that. The trust that people had in institutions like New Scientist, Scientific American, the NHS, charities and the police, will not be recovered in a decade, if ever. We are now irredeemably a low trust society.

Well done proggies!

