Since 2021 I have been telling people that we are in for a decade of institutional failure.

There are many reasons for this, not the least of which is that in around 2012 the adherents of woke activism became convinced that they had won the cultural war permanently. The question of which moral viewpoint would be dominant was settled and therefore there was no further need for any attempt at persuasion; it was time to move on to enforcement. For this reason many activists took it upon themselves to attempt to install woke ideology as the default moral framework for all of society, and make their ideology the one which would determine the norms and values for everyone. The result of this was that from about 2012 to 2022 the meta-level view of laptop class creatives and the professional managerial class was that they had finally accrued institutional power, public support, and moral authority to implement their values, norms, and political preferences across the entire society. It was as though the left had decided that since they had won the culture war, the public square was their home and everyone else who showed up was expected to act like a guest in the house of the left, and to avoid forgetting whose home turf it was. This meant deference to leftist norms, values, and political preferences became expected, while basic civil discourse and honest engagement ceased to be a constraint on political leftists; after all the culture was their home, and they get to make the rules.



Or so they thought.



The problem for the left-liberals and their stable of moral entrepreneurs tasked with installing and enforcing the Social Justice ideology of the left, was that the consensus that the left has assumed existed across the culture only really ever existed among laptop class creatives, academics, certain art scenes, and the professional managerial class. The moral worldview and political ideology that Social Justice leftists believed was dominant in all of society, was not actually seen by the larger society as being a credible, serious, legitimate way of viewing the world. Prior to the rise of cancel culture and the woke era firings, the views of woke activists were actually seen by most people as something of an amusing cultural peculiarity, as opposed to an ascendant value framework worthy of everyone’s allegiance. Finding out your boss was woke was a little bit like finding out your girlfriend’s dad is an Elvis impersonator, or that your school teacher is a new-age hippie: somewhat amusing but not something you feel you need to take seriously.



This changed when the moral entrepreneurs of the left began to rigidly enforce their views across the entire society, and revealed that they had been able to enlist the control of the major organs of society and the important institutions of public life to help them. People could afford to see wokeness as the amusing folklore of the elites so long as the elites kept it to themselves, the moment that the elites decided that their ideology would be rigidly enforced across the social and institutional landscape that ideology ceased to be amusing and instead came to be viewed as something of an existential threat. People do not take kindly to having the views of others forced on them, and they take even less kindly to elites attempting to make their culturally peculiar ideological views the default value framework for the entire society while requiring everyone to conduct public life in accordance with that new ideology.



The result was that after a decade of people being subjected to indiscriminate cancellations, public shaming’s, and struggle sessions by woke moral entrepreneurs (either in the digital space via online mobs, or at work through the instrument of corporate HR) people decided they had enough. The result was a revolt that saw people turn against the institutions that they saw as using their position as a mechanism for enforcing their ideology rather than for serving the public. The problem was, that regardless of how much people hated it, the fact remained that the ideologues and moral entrepreneurs of the woke left continued to operate within the institutions as if it was their home turf, in part because those institutions were run and operated by the leftists of the professional managerial class. Even if people hated it, they couldn’t do anything about it.



And this is why we are in for a decade of institutional failure.



Institutions were captured by activists who reoriented their mission in order to make them align with the woke ideology and worldview of the college-educated left. The result of this was that a loss of the confidence and trust of the public, and the exodus from institutions of anyone who dissented from woke orthodoxy. What this means is that those who have the institutional knowledge and experience to reform the institutions are gone, and this means that the internal reformation of social institutions is all but impossible. The institutional malfeasance of the woke era destroyed the operational integrity of many institutions, and did so in a way that left those institutions with no way to fix themselves afterwards, leaving many important institutions to limp along in the aftermath. The refusal of woke activists to change their ways coupled with the inability of the institutions to reform from within has created a situation in which the only way to fix the problem is to retake the institutions via public pressure, financial pressure (boycotts, withdrawing donations), and Christopher Rufo style institutional sieges. All of this is going to result in heavy conflict and institutional convulsions as the social justice activists seek to retain their positions of authority in institutions whose credibility they have destroyed, and to maintain their grip on institutional power in the face of external pressure, decreasing resources, and a loss of public trust and support.

The result of the refusal of the activists to relinquish power will mean that many institutions will fail before they are successfully taken back from the Social Justice activists, who will take actions to ensure their continued control over the institutions even as the viability of those institutions collapses underneath them. The institutions that are successfully taken back from the activists will be severely damaged in the process, and it will take many years to repair the damage and restore the ability of those institutions to function properly so they can carry out their original mission. It may take even longer than that for institutions to restore their legitimacy, repair their credibility, and regain the trust of the public.



Since I have been saying this for about 4 years now, I am guessing that it is going to take at least another 6 years before it becomes clear which institutions survive the woke era and which ones were damaged so badly that they either fail completely, or fade into irrelevance.



So once again I’m telling you: the capture of institutions by activists damaged them to the point that we’re in for a decade of institutional failure.