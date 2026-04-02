My production on this Substack has slowed down recently owing to the fact that I am doing some research on a rather large and deep piece about the rise of Third World Marxism.

In short, what we are seeing right now in the turn away from the cultural identity politics of creative class and managerial elites (think diversity training, pride parades, cultural activism, etc) and a turn towards radicals like Zorhan Mamdani (who are influenced by postcolonial theory and the literature on decolonization), is a move that has happened before. Something similar happened in the 1960’s in the wake of the failure of the counter culture to inaugurate a new politics. If we want to understand where we are now, we need to understand the history of this, and doing that requires an incredible amount of deep research and reading. These sorts of pieces take time and are quite lengthy. I promise you however, that if you stick with me for a few more days, the payoff will be more than worth it.

I hope to have piece out on the morning of April the 6th. Please be patient, I promise you all that it will be very, very worth the wait.

I have opened to comments to everyone, and I am taking requests about what other sorts of things people are interested in having m explain after I am finished the current piece.

Thank you for your support,

Wokal_distance.