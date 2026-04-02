Wokal distance

Wokal distance

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Pekka's avatar
Pekka
Apr 2

You do fantastic work, looking forward to reading more from you whenever you're ready....

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Mark Marshall's avatar
Mark Marshall
Apr 2

Yeah, it's inevitable now that wokeness has become a joke that the Commies would try another scam. They always do. And we need to be alert to that.

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