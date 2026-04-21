

There is a scene in The Big Bang Theory where Penny attempts to give Sheldon a gift, which he declines. When asked why he declined the gift, Sheldon responds that “Oh, Penny. I know you think you’re being generous, but the foundation of gift-giving is reciprocity. You haven’t given me a gift, you’ve given me an obligation…The essence of the custom is that I now have to go out and purchase for you a gift of commensurate value and representing the same perceived level of friendship as that represented by the gift you’ve given me. It’s no wonder suicide rates skyrocket this time of year.”



This is how millennial feminism talks about intimate relationships.



On X a little while ago I made the comment that one of the more poisonous aspects of feminism is that it interprets relationships through the lens of a Marxist theory of labor which reduces every act of love and care to an economic transaction.





The specific point that I was making was that the value of acts of love and care cannot be cashed out in terms of their economic utility. There is a difference between making a meal because you are a cook and you need to get paid, and making a meal for someone because you love them and want to engage in the act of caring for them. What matters is the act construed as an act of care and not the act construed as a piece of economic activity. It should go without saying, but when I hid chocolate eggs for my son to find on Easter Sunday, that ought to be understood as an expression of love for my son, and not as a transactional economic wealth transfer where he got the better of me. To view the Easter egg hunt as an economic wealth transfer from me to him would be to miss the entire point, and to totally fail to understand what’s going on (and to not be any fun at all).



And yet this is what millennial feminism does constantly.



Millennial intersectional feminists consistently regard acts of love, care, attention, empathy, loyalty, and so on as economic labor and material transactions, and then they measure the equality of the relationship in terms of who has power, whose interests are served, and who benefits. Meanwhile, notions of love and care are either dismissed as though they are flimsy excuses that are merely used to justify exploitation of women by men. Typically, the way this is done is by claiming that there is an invisible form of “labor” which is carried out by women and which men are getting “for free.” We are told that various forms of emotional labor (listening, caring, remembering, empathizing, providing social and emotional support, hosting, conflict resolution, etc.) and domestic labor (making supper, cleaning the house, buying groceries, vacuuming, etc.) are examples of the way capitalism uses marriage to access women’s labor without having to pay for it, and that this is a form of exploitation. In some of the more aggressive forms of this argument, marriage is treated as a form of legalized long-term prostitution in which the patriarchy forces women to give up sex and emotional labor in exchange for access to male resources. In addition to thinking of marriage as prostitution, it is not uncommon for millennial feminists to regard pregnancy as though it were an invasive parasite, and they treat families as though they were little more than factories of patriarchal oppression.







Like so many pathological ideas, this entire scheme of thought has its roots in…