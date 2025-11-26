One of the more effective tactics adopted by critics of Critical Theory has been to dig up and publicize transparently ridiculous academic papers that have been published in legitimate academic journals. One of the more concerning results of this has been the discovery of the sheer volume of academic papers which argue for clearly absurd conclusions. The academic world has been what we might call a target rich environment when it comes to finding people who try to advance positions on political and social issues which are utterly divorced from reality. Over the last decade or so a number of academics, writers, and activists have used these transparently absurd papers to argue that something has gone wrong in the academy and that Western Universities are badly in need of reform. What’s amazing is that this effort has been going on for the better part of a decade, and the critics of higher education still have not run out of material. If absurd academic papers were a rarity one would have expected that critics of academia would have exhausted the supply of absurd journal articles and run out of fresh ammunition. Instead, what we find is that there seems to be no end to production of academic papers, published in legitimate academic journals, which advance obviously ridiculous arguments in the name of Social Justice. There is no shortage of Substacks and X accounts who regularly post the latest absurdity to emerge from academia, and there never seems to be a lack of content for these accounts to write about.



As we move forward we need to be clear about the fact that these papers are not written by academics arguing for odd conclusions as an exercise in playing devil’s advocate, or who are putting forth counter-intuitive ideas as a way to try and solve particularly intractable problems. These papers are the expression of the sincerely held conclusions of academics who are straightforwardly arguing for conclusions that boggle the mind. It is tempting to think that the exposers of academia are “nut picking” and selecting for the most jargon laden papers that they frame in the worst way possible, but if one takes the time to actually read these papers it becomes clear that these articles need no help in looking ridiculous.



I have written previously about the fact that the most absurd beliefs of the political left are created by their most educated thinkers. In that essay I focused on two ideas related to the strategic choices of radical theorists.



1. Critical Theorists seek radical change and thus gravitate towards ideas they think will resist being coopted and integrated into the status quo, and which can only be adopted if the status quo of liberal capitalism is rejected.



2. In response to the failure of their ideas they diagnose their failure as being a product of not going deep enough, and so their strategy is to look for ever-more radical ideas which will give a “deeper” analysis of the issue at hand.



The proliferation of radical absurdity in Universities is not only the product of strategic choices by Critical Theorists. The substantive content of the woke worldview has produced and legitimized the use of a set of tools, methods, and concepts which allow them to jettison the standards and criteria for rigor and truth which would otherwise have kept them tethered to the world. Without those standards and criteria to serve as guardrails, there is nothing to prevent Critical Theorists from going off the rails and into the realm of absurdity.



What I want to focus on in this essay is the way the content of the Critical Social Justice worldview facilitates the move to ever more radical conclusions. I am going to explain how the adoption of ideas, concepts, methods, and tools from postmodernism have facilitated the Critical Theorists’ descent into absurdity.



Universities are supposed to serve as truth seeking institutions. That is, the goal (or telos) of the university was to discover what the truth is in a wide variety of disciplines. There was a particular worldview which lay at the heart of this conception of the university which is connected to what the Philosopher John Searle calls “the Western Rationalistic Tradition.” According to the western rationalistic tradition there are a set of standards and criteria for judging the merit of ideas which revolves around what Searle calls the canons of rationality: “objectivity, evidence, close attention to the facts, and above all, truth.” These canons are justified on the basis of the worldview that serves as the foundation of the Western Rationalistic Tradition



1. Reality exists independently of human representations.

2. At least one of the functions of language is to communicate meanings from speakers to hearers,

3. Truth is a matter of the accuracy of representation.

4. Knowledge is objective.

5. Logic and rationality are formal.

6. Intellectual standards are not up for grabs. There are both objectively and intersubjectively valid criteria of intellectual achievement and excellence



This basic picture of what a university’s mission is, the standards and criteria it should adhere to in carrying out that mission, and it is this picture that was being challenged by the Critical Theorists who picked up postmodern ideas. In order to understand why Critical Theorists began to reject the Western Rationalistic Tradition we need to first understand that the Critical Theorists had a different conception of what the purpose of a university ought to be, and what the goal of academic inquiry was. To wit, the goals of Critical Theory are different than the goals of the Western Rationalistic Tradition, and it is this difference which would eventually lead to the postmodern rejection of Academic Standards of truth and objectivity.



In 1937 the Critical Theorist Max Horkheimer set out the goals of Critical Theory in a paper called “Traditional and Critical Theory.” His argument was that traditional theory was only concerned with trying to describe the world as it was, and to that end traditional theory set about trying to ascertain and inquire into the objective facts of the world. Traditional theory was supposed to be value neutral insofar as it did not approach the world with a particular political or moral axe to grind, its mission was to describe the world and get to the facts as they are. But Horkheimer was not content to merely describe the world. Horkheimer was a Marxist and believed that western capitalist societies were inherently oppressive and unjust, and his goal was nothing short of a complete and total political revolution which would transform society away from liberal capitalism and towards the sort of socialism prescribed by Marxism. In other words, Horkheimer’s goals were not merely descriptive, they were normative. He had a particular moral vision for society, and his interest was in figuring out how to analyze society so that he could figure out how to change it. For this reason Horkheimer developed the framework of a new form of academic inquiry which he called “Critical Theory.” Where the goal of traditional theory was to describe the world in neutral and objective terms, the goal of Critical Theory was to engage in a form of academic inquiry that was guided by an explicitly stated set of normative moral commitments. The idea was that to simply describe the world was insufficient, because Horkheimer’s goal was not merely to say how things were, the goal was to completely transform society.



Unlike traditional theory, Critical Theory is not concerned primarily with describing the world, Critical Theory is concerned with liberation from oppression. The goal of the Critical Theorist is not to describe the world as it is, but rather to create theories that will aid in the ultimate goal of achieving the moral vision of Critical Social Justice (AKA wokeness). A Critical Theory provides a normative set of moral assumptions for examining society with the goal of eliminating oppression. It is fair to say that Critical Theory is the academic expression of the Marxist claim that “Philosophers have only interpreted the world, the point is to change it.” This is why Marx is often thought to be the first attempt at a full-blown Critical Theory of society. What Horkheimer correctly saw was that Marx was not, like the traditional theorists, merely trying to describe the world; he was trying to change it, and what Horkheimer did was to formulate a framework for academic inquiry that would facilitate the type of theorizing that Marx was doing.



With this framework in play, Marxists and Neo-Marxists of various stripes set about trying to construct a set of theories that were guided by their social and political goals which would help them to totally transform society. The problem with this approach is that it tends to assume that the emancipatory vision of the neo-Marxists is both practical and desirable, an assumption that has repeatedly run aground on the rocks of cold hard reality. The social vision of Critical Theorists has all too often formulated utopian visions of society that are neither practical nor desirable. The prescriptions and solutions made by Critical Theorists are almost always wrong and always end in disaster wherever they are implemented, and the predictions made by Critical Theorists almost never happen. “If ever a philosophical theory was refuted by events, it was the Marxist theory of the inevitable collapse of the capitalist economies and their revolutionary overthrow by the working class, to be followed by the rise of a classless society.” The track record of Marxism, the first Critical Theory, is one of abject failure.



The philosopher of Science Imre Lakatos makes the point with stunning clarity:



“Has, for instance, Marxism ever predicted a stunning novel fact successfully? Never! It has some famous unsuccessful predictions. It predicted the absolute impoverishment of the working class. It predicted that the first socialist revolution would take place in the industrially most developed society. It predicted that socialist societies would be free of revolutions. It predicted that there will be no conflict of interests between socialist countries. Thus the early predictions of Marxism were bold and stunning but they failed. Marxists explained all their failures: they explained the rising living standards of the working class by devising a theory of imperialism; they even explained why the first socialist revolution occurred in industrially backward Russia. They ‘explained’ Berlin 1953, Budapest, 1956, Prague 1968. They ‘explained’ the Russian-Chinese conflict. But their auxiliary hypotheses were all cooked up after the event to protect Marxian theory from the facts.”



In light of the complete and total failure of Marxism on every level (none of its novel predictions came true, and its economic program ended in disaster everywhere it was tried) it would seem like the right thing to do would be to jettison the entire project entirely. The historian Arthur Marwick wrote that “Personally, I have always thought that once Marxist theory has been shown to be simply incorrect, the sensible thing to do would be to junk the theory, rather than try to find ever more elaborate ways of shoring it up.” But the Marxists, and the Critical Theorists that followed in their wake, went the opposite direction and sought to formulate ever more elaborate theories as a way to shore up their emancipatory project. It is these attempts at shoring up their emancipatory project which are in large part responsible for driving current day Critical Theorists into complete absurdity.



I will explain how this happened.



In the wake of the failure of Marxism it became quite clear that those who were committed to some kind of emancipatory academic project had to adopt a different strategy. Following the political Theorist Antonio Gramsci, they came to the conclusion that the way to transform society was not to seize control of the state and the means of economic production. Gramsci’s argument can be boiled down to the observation that social relationships, norms, values, beliefs, and so on are not in fact determined by the structuring of economic arrangements. The opposite is true, the economic arrangements are held in place by the norms, values, goals, and beliefs of the larger society. As a result, if you want to transform the society you need to transform the norms, values, goals, and beliefs which constitute the collective social “consciousness” of the larger society. What Gramsci saw was that the norms, values, goals, and beliefs of the society are located in the culture, and so if you want to change the collective social consciousness of society you need to change the culture. And so on this basis a new program of social transformation was created, one in which the going theory was that if you wanted to transform the society the main arena of struggle was going to be in the culture.



With this idea in mind, the thinking among many Critical Theorists was that the best way to change the culture was to take control of the education system and use it a vehicle for social and cultural change. For this reason the Critical Theorists, following the writing of the Brazilian Marxist Paulo Freire, adopted the idea that the central goal of the education systems was not to increase the knowledge of students, teach them strong morals, and develop their civic virtue, but rather to inculcate in the students a political awareness informed by the worldview and ideology of emancipatory leftist politics. As such, education in general, and universities in general, came to be seen as something like vehicles through which the political sensibility of the emancipatory political left could be instilled in the larger population. The result was that education stopped being about the seeking of objective truth, and came to be seen as a political project whose success or failure was to be judged by whether or not it successfully advanced the emancipatory political project of the radical left.



And this is where the seeds of academic absurdity are sown.



Searle provides for us the diagnosis:



“those who want to use the universities, especially the humanities, for leftist political transformation correctly perceive that the Western Rationalistic Tradition is an obstacle in their path. In spite of their variety, most of the challengers to the traditional conception of education correctly perceive that if they are forced to conduct academic life according to a set of rules determined by constraints of truth, objectivity, clarity, rationality, logic, and the brute existence of the real world, their task is made more difficult, perhaps impossible. For example, if you think that the purpose of teaching the history of the past is to achieve social and political transformation of the present, then the traditional canons of historical scholarship- the canons of objectivity, evidence, close attention to the facts, and above all, truth - can sometimes seem an unnecessary and oppressive regime that stands in the way of achieving more important social objectives.



In my experience at least, the present multiculturalist reformers of higher education did not come to a revised conception of education from a refutation of the Western Rationalistic Tradition; rather they sought a refutation of the Western Rationalistic Tradition that would justify a revised conception of education that they already found appealing.”



The issue here is simple, because the utopian vision of the radical left is at odds with reality, any intellectual tradition that makes objective truth the standard for success or failure is going to reject the radical left’s political vision. As such, the Critical Theorists realized that if they proceeded according to the standards and criteria of the Western rationalistic tradition, the verdict that would be rendered by rigorous rational analysis would be the same verdict that was rendered by history: that the emancipatory program of the Critical Theorists was a utopian fever dream that was disconnected from reality. However, Since Marxists have never been known to let truth, objectivity, and reality get in the way of a good theory, they instead sought to find a set of tools and methods that would allow them to jettison the standards and criteria of the Western rationalistic tradition that would have branded their project a failure. In light of this, the only way for the radical left’s project to continue was to adopt a theory that would allow them to continue advancing their political project in spite of the verdict rendered by both history and reason. It was the desire to continue their project in the face of overwhelming evidence of its failure that I believe led them to pick up the tools of postmodernism in the service of advancing their emancipatory political project.



Postmodernism made three moves in its attempt to dissolve the Western rationalistic tradition in order to make room for a new set of theories that would allow radical leftists to advance their political goal. The first was to attack the notion of objective truth, the second was to attack the possibility of inherent or objective meaning in language, and the third was the adoption of an expansive notion of social constructivism. I will deal with these in turn.



There were two main arguments that were used to attack the notion of objective truth, which I explain in order to show why Critical Theory always radicalizes into absurdity.

