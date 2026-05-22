

If one pays attention to what's been going on in the world of social media, it becomes fairly obvious fairly quickly that we're living in a world of nihilism. Bridget Phetasy calls it post nihilism, but I think the better name is the one that emerged organically from the culture, and that is clown world. Clown world is a term that was developed by people looking for a way to gesture towards the omni-present absurdity that permeates what’s left of the common culture, and it functions as a meme level description of a world in which daily life is saturated with nonsensical absurdities. To even come up with a list is difficult, because there are so many to choose from, and they are all so weird that they need to be explained, making the task of providing a list quite difficult. These absurdities exist on both the left and the right in forms that are so ridiculous that the effect is positively dizzying, one wonders if young people get a sort of contextual whiplash just scrolling through their feeds on social media and seeing the wild swings from left to right as the algorithm attempts to figure out what they will click on next.



As one walks through the jungle of modern culture one stumbles across trans-kids, looksmaxxers, conspiracy theorists, police abolition advocates, antifa, woke activists, teenagers being given puberty blockers, young men getting leg lengthening surgeries in order to be taller, 900,000 American women who are on only fans, 40 different varieties of pro-nouns, at one tiem there were 50 gender options (at least on facebook), millennial feminists in pussy-hats defending polyamory, manosphere influencers also defending polyamory while encouraging young men to have harems and act like a 6th century warlord, people wearing masks 6 years after Covid-19 ended, and a large number of “mommy-sleuths” who have used instagram to determine that Israel played a role in the death of Charlie Kirk.



What makes all of this so much worse is that the people who are supposed to be the adults in the room, the people who make up our credentialed professional class, have been participating in these absurdities by giving them institutional backing or lending them institutional credibility. Numerous Public School systems adopted policies where gender ideology was institutionalized through the curriculum, and transitioning children without parental consent was made official policy. The former director of the National Counter-terrorism Center appeared on Candace Owens podcast to speculate about the death of Charlie Kirk while publicly undermining the credibility of that investigation.



I hope this brief summary is enough to help everyone recognize that the culture as it is today is recognizably absurd in almost every conceivable way. And the reason everything is recognizably absurd is because the culture is saturated in nihilism.



One of the more unfortunate aspects of the saturation of everyday life with absurdities is that our culture has begun to become accustomed to them. Rather than rightly being upset when our credentialed elites engage in yet another absurdity, our culture has come to view the emergence of ridiculous inanities emanating from our important civic and cultural sense-making institutions with a mixture of disinterested amusement and casual cynicism. It is the posture of a group of people who have become demoralized by failure as their attempts to stem the tide of cultural rot were overwhelmed by a tsunami of postmodern nihilistic absurdity. And so they adopt an affect of ironic detachment and an attitude of nonchalance; the posture of a group of people who have thrown up their hands in frustration and have decided that rather than engaging in what feels like a hopeless attempt to reverse the descent into senseless absurdity, they will instead to sit back, kick their feet up, and look on in amusement the showcase of preposterous displays that our society produces on the daily. There is no shortage of people who have become demoralized to the point that anyone who isn’t cynical is naive, caring is a fools errand, and that earnest hope is the copium of the masses.



Those who care are treated as rubes, or dupes, or as people who Just Don’t Get It. It is almost seen as naive to have an earnest belief in the idea that we can actually reverse the tide of civilizational decline and the production of cultural rot and absurdity at scale. The premise that everything is fake, everything is an op, and nothing matters is taken as a sort of first principle of postmodern political discourse. It is now taken for granted that everything in the political realm is all cynical political theatrics, and if you don’t know that then you aren’t in on the game, you don’t get it, and you are a mark.



I think that the posture of detached irony and the attitude of cynicism that come with it are a form of psychological self-protection adopted by people who have been wounded by repeated failure and disappointment. It is the tragic and predictable product of the demoralization that occurred for many people during the long winter of woke when the whole of society all at once seemingly decided to become utterly inhospitable to sanity.



Worse yet,