



One of the more interesting phenomena that have emerged during the shift from modernism to postmodernism is the now well-established move of people trying to make sense of everything in which they participate in terms of identity. Back in 2022 I coined the term “identitizing” to describe the phenomenon whereby people take whatever human endeavour they happen to be participating in, and cash out the significance and meaning of that thing in terms of the social identity of either the person who made the thing or the person interpreting the thing.



What I was complaining about then was “the identitization of everything in which the goal switches from doing a thing (writing, singing, exercising) to becoming the identity associated with the thing (writer, singer, athlete). People try to be writers, singers, and athletes, instead of writing, singing, or exercising.”



My concern at that time was that people have ceased to want to do certain things well for their own sake, and were instead looking to adopt the identity associated with being a person that does those things well. To put it in a short aphorism, “everyone wants to be a writer, nobody wants to write.” People want to occupy the social position that comes with being a writer, or a singer, or an athlete, but the activity of writing, singing, and athletic performance are seen as just a stepping stone to achieving the social identity that the person desires. This concern with identity occurs because under postmodernism there has been a shift in the way people understand themselves. Where previous generations would have understood their identity in terms of either what they did, or in terms of the personal and social relationships that they have, under postmodernism identity gets internalized and becomes more about one’s view of one’s own self. Thus having the identity of being a writer then becomes about one possessing the correct self-understanding of themselves as a writer, rather than being someone who writes often and well. This postmodern understanding of identity and self is pervasive across the cultural landscape, and has led to a laser-like focus on people’s self-understanding, self-conception, and experience of their own interiority while producing a culture which places questions about identity and the self at the center of every discussion. The consequence of this is that all of our social, political, and cultural discourse is refracted through the lens of identity and self, with a premium being placed on how those things impact one’s “lived experience.” Identity politics, transgenderism, and the ascendance of therapy culture, are just three examples of this phenomenon in action.

I bring this up because I want to analyze a particular form of intellectual and cultural engagement that has been made possible by the cultural shift I just described. The phenomenon has a number of moving parts, and is therefore quite convoluted and difficult for people to untangle when they first become acquainted with it.

I recently read an article by Greg Lukianoff in which he discusses what he calls “the Perfect Rhetorical Fortress,” which he describes as “a series of questions that effectively barricade people from having to deal with the merits or substance of an argument. We call it “perfect” because when approached head-on it is absolutely impenetrable. Anyone secured behind its walls can divert and derail any debate or discussion they’re unwilling (or, let’s face it, unable) to have.” According to Lukianoff the mechanism through which the Perfect Rhetorical Fortress operates is simple: “The key to the Perfect Rhetorical Fortress’ power is weaponizing identity categories to shrink the number of people who are “allowed” to speak until no one who disagrees with you is left.” The game here is to subject people to a barrage of questions about their identity with the goal of finding a way to disqualify them from being taken seriously.

Thus we get a series of questions meant to root out anyone with the “wrong” identities:

1. Is the Speaker Conservative?

2. What’s the speaker’s race?

3. What’s the speaker’s sex?

4. What’s the speaker’s sexuality?

5. Is the speaker trans or cis?

6. Can the speaker be accused of being “phobic”? – Accusing them of any “ism” or “phobia” (racism, sexism, transphobia, etc.).

Essentially the left asks a series of identity-related questions with the goal of finding some aspect about the speaker’s identity which they can use to plausibly delegitimize their viewpoint or ideas, on the intuition that one’s identity determines whether or not they can speak credibly to a particular issue. The claim is that people with marginalized identities (black, brown, queer, female, trans, etc.) have “lived experience” which the privileged identities (white, straight male, etc.) do not have, and for this reason the people with marginalized identities were thought to have knowledge and insight that was unavailable to those deemed to have privilege. So the idea developed that those with privileged identities were stuck in a bubble of unearned wealth and privilege that left them ignorant of the knowledge held by the marginalized groups, but that marginalized groups know all the things the dominant groups know by virtue of having to live in the culture made by the privileged group. The upshot was that the opinions of people with privileged identities could be dismissed on the grounds that their ideas were either expressions of privilege and self-interest, or the product of their aforementioned ignorance of the experiences of marginalized people. Thus, if a leftist wants to dismiss you, they can simply point out that you are white, straight, male, or (*gasp*) conservative, and this is enough to revoke your credibility in the eyes of the left. Again, to quote Lukianoff: “By picking at your identity, then picking at the authenticity of your identity, then by picking at your allegiance to your identity, then by delegitimizing your opinions through ad-hominem questioning, the overall effect is to put you on an uneven emotional keel so you can be silenced with relatively little effort. If at any point you can be accused of causing, perpetuating, or ignoring harm towards a protected group, the conversation is over.”

I agree with what Lukianoff has written, but I want to add another layer of analysis to this because I think it tells us something about the logic of postmodern culture and the way in which ideas are adjudicated in postmodernity. The key thing to understand about the perfect rhetorical fortress works is…