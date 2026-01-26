There is an argument which claims it is impossible for education to be value-neutral, that value-neutrality is an illusion, and that education is inherently political; and for this reason we ought to dispense with the fiction of value neutrality and simply get on with the business of figuring out which values will be installed in education. This argument is typically advanced by people who have a political axe to grind, and are already looking for a reason to use the school system as an instrument for spreading their own political ideology. In other words, I don’t think that this argument emerges because people have suddenly realized that neutrality is impossible, I think it is because people were already looking for an excuse to use the education system as a mechanism for transmitting their ideology and this argument provided them with a justification for doing away with the principle of neutrality which prevented them from using the classroom as a mechanism for political indoctrination. However, since variations on this argument are quite common, I think it’s time we dealt with it.



In 1994 Ben Lockerd pointed out that the entire academic world has decided to accept as axiomatic the claim that “everything is political.” The basic idea is that everything humans do is going to inevitably involve the expression of a certain set of values and interests which have downstream socio-political consequences. Given that everything we do is going to align with a particular set of interests and values, this means that everything we do is thought to have some sort of political dimension to it whether we want it to or not. This line of thinking has led enormous portions of the academic world (mostly in the humanities) that everything we do can be rightly judged on the basis of which politics are advanced when we do it. So, the thinking goes, if everything has political consequences then everything we do can be judged on the basis of those political consequences, which means everything is political. So, what the correct thing to do is to set aside the obsolete notion of neutrality and instead ensure that the correct politics are advanced in whatever endeavor one engages in, and this is accomplished by intentionally injecting the “correct” politics into whatever one does.



Given that this argument is made in its most robust form by leftist intellectuals working in universities, the result has been the spectacle of leftist professors and school teachers treating the classroom and the curriculum as though they were a soapbox for them to proclaim their leftist politics. This has lead to the creation of an entire literature, created by radical leftists, which seeks to argue in favor of embedding leftists politics into every level of education. John Searle describes the situation as follows:



“In its most extreme version the claim is not just that the purpose of education ought to be political in the humanities, but rather that all education always has been political and always will necessarily be political, so it might as well be beneficially political. The idea that the traditionalists, with their “liberal education,” are somehow teaching some politically neutral philosophical tradition is entirely a self-deceptive masquerade. According to this view, it is absurd to accuse the challengers of politicizing the university; it already is politicized. Education is political down to the ground. From the challengers’ perspective, the traditional approach tries to disguise the fact that it is essentially engaged in the political indoctrination of generations of young people so that they will continue to accept a system of hegemonic, patriarchal imperialism. The challengers think of themselves as accepting the inevitably political nature of the university, and they want to use it so that they and their students can be liberated into a genuine multicultural democracy. When they say that the purpose of the university is political, they do not see themselves as making a new proposal; they think of themselves as just facing up to the facts as they have always been.”



The thrust of the argument is clear: they believe education is always political and must always be political and for this reason it isn’t a matter of whether or not to add politics to education, it is a matter of which particular politics ought to be embedded into education. The people advancing this argument believe that if they an prove all education (and in fact all claims to knowledge) are value-laden, then it follows that the legitimacy of both education and whatever knowledge claims they incorporate are dependent on whether or not one accepts a set of values that are presupposed. This implies that all arguments, justifications, and knowledge claims are only valid if you accept the value framework that those arguments, justifications, and knowledge claims presuppose. And because there is no neutrality, there is no neutral way to determine which values ought to be adopted. Thus, the matter must be settled by having a political debate over whose interests are served and which politics are advance by whichever value framework is up for debate. What makes things worse is that the “there is no neutrality” thesis means that there is never any neutral framework which one can ever use to settle disputes over values, because since everything is political and nothing is value free any method used to settle disputes over values will itself already come loaded with a set of presupposed values, and those values will determine what the outcome of the adjudication will be. As Stanley Fish puts it: “Every argument is already interested and political no matter what its theoretical trappings… Justifications are always interested and acquire their intelligibility and force from the very practices of which they are a public defense. That is, if both parties could be brought to see that political justifications are the only kind there is and that this fact does not render argument nugatory but necessary, they might fall to recommending their contrasting agendas for the frankly political consequences they would be likely to have and not for the theoretical purity they could never achieve.”



The prominence of this view is why every discussion about education becomes a meta level dispute where people endlessly haggle over which value framework ought to be inculcated into students via education, while appealing to the political consequences of accepting one value framework over another in order to make their case. The matter of truth can’t ever make it into the conversation because any truth claim will be accused of smuggling in some set of values or some political agenda, and will be therefore dismissed as nothing more than an expression of some social or political ideology that is masking itself in the language of objectivity. This is part of why debates about education are so incredibly frustrating; it’s impossible to discuss education policy on the merits with people who think that the very idea of merit is a loaded term that is being invoked as a way to mask a self-interested political agenda in the language of absolute truth, universal standards, and epistemic objectivity. Anyone who attempts to push for neutrality or seeks to curb the use of the classroom for the explicit preaching of leftist politics is dismissed as at best naive, and at worst as harboring conservative (*gasp*) sympathies.

Having successfully pushed to have “everything is political” accepted as a self-evident axiom, Leftist activists working on education theory began to extol the virtues of “critical pedagogy,” a theory of education created by the Brazilian Marxist Paulo Freire which “emphasizes the need for radical educators to develop both content and methodologies that are consistent with a progressive political stance.” In essence, radical leftists in education colleges succeeded in politicizing education by arguing that education was already political and that they were merely doing away with the illusion that it was neutral in order to ensure that the politics which were inherent to education would be the right sort of politics. And, of course, the right sort of politics is always the progressive leftist politics of the typical education professor. Accordingly, professors began to use the classroom to advance their politics by treating controversial and heavily disputed leftist political preferences as if they were undisputed facts, and then teaching them to students as though they were non-controversial conclusions resulting entirely from the unbiased deliberation of disinterested experts.



At this point one might ask “if everything is political, and the leftists believe that everything is political, and they are proud of being political about everything, why do they insist on presenting their ideas as being the result of expert deliberation rather than as the political preferences and interests of their particular group?” That is, if the radicals are going to argue that everything is political, why do they insist on presenting their own ideas as the conclusions of disinterested experts or the product of careful thoughtful study, rather than as the product of political calculation? If everything is political, why don’t they simply present themselves as doing ideologically informed politics on behalf of the interests of the groups within their political coalition? Why play coy?



The answer, I believe, is that on some level the Social Justice activists must at some level recognize the inadequacy of their own account. According to their own account of education the legitimacy of education is a product of the politics that it legitimizes and advances. The problem, for the leftists, is that there is simply no reason to assume that society at large wants to legitimize and advance the politics of radical progressives. People are not going to hand control of the education system to a bunch of leftists who say “education is political and we think leftist politics are the correct politics, and therefore you should put us in charge of education so we can use the education system to teach leftist politics to your children.” What leftist activists have realized intuitively is that the legitimacy of the education system does not rest on its ability to advance a particular form of politics, but rather on its ability to provide students with the intellectual tools to engage with the world and navigate reality. As such, they realize that in order to justify their takeover of education to others, they need to at least appear to be appealing to something outside the politics they think lies at the heart of all education. To keep their credibility they have to maintain the appearance of disinterested truth seeking, even though they argue endlessly that there is no such thing as disinterested truth seeking.



The reason that their argument continues to gain traction, and continues to exercise influence, is that they have correctly identified the fact that education requires value judgments of some kind in order to decide what to teach. Teaching everything is impossible, and so some things must be prioritized over others when selecting what will be taught and what will not, and making that selection requires a set of values. Once that is acknowledged, the leftists immediately go about the business of trying to make their social and political values the ones which are used to determine what will be taught and how. One can see how the problem emerges, if one demands education be totally neutral with respect to values then one has no way to determine what to teach and what not to teach in a given classroom. However, the moment one admits that there must be a value framework in order to determine what should and should not be taught, there begins a process of jockeying for position by various groups who seek to install their own particular political and social values as the default values of the education system, with the goal of using that education system to advance their own particular values and political goals.



What is required then is an account of educational values that are robust enough to enable one to determine what to teach in the classroom and how to teach it without forcing education to slip into political indoctrination or propaganda. Part of the key lies in something I said earlier: that leftists will say “everything is political” using the broadest possible sense of the word political in order to excuse injecting their own particular partisan politics into whatever it is they are doing. It is this elasticity of the word “political” which is doing much of the work when the social justice activists argue that education is already political so it might as well be organized around the correct (in their view) leftist politics. Finding a principled way to bring values into education without implementing a narrow and partisan political point of view is incredibly difficult, and putting forward a proposal that dodges the typical objections isn’t easy. After all, every set of values can be thought of as coming from a certain point of view and taking a side in social or political matters. For this reason establishing a set of values that does not succumb to the charge of “politics in disguise,” or that does not open the door to every group who thinks their narrowly construed particular social and political views ought to govern education, seems like a daunting task. After all, it does seem like the activists have a point when they say that everything, including education, has political consequences and that we are responsible for those political consequences; the argument really does seem plausible.



To put my cards on the table, I do not find the arguments for politicizing education and using it as a vehicle for social transformation at all persuasive, and I am increasingly frustrated at the inability of conservatives, moderates, and small-l liberals to respond to the arguments put forward by Social Justice Activists seeking to use education to advance their politics. So, over the next wee or so I am going to go through exactly what is wrong with the woke activists educational philosophy, and how those of us who oppose them can respond effectively with a vision of education that is robust in it’s values without being overtly partisan towards one particular set of politics.