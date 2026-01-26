Wokal distance

Kathryn
Jan 26Edited

This is accurate. I have both a Masters and Doctorate in Education and social justice is the first thing you learn in your course work, and it’s not open to debate. I appreciate that you are digging into the arguments. I do think you give too much credit to leftists hoping to advance their theories. In my experience, most people “go along to get along” and assume the theories are being taught because they are “proven.” This is at the doctorate level as well.

Tom Huddle
Jan 26

Education ought to be governed by values specific to education; these include various epistemic virtues but most importantly a value for the development of independent thought and responsiveness to the world without, in both academic and non-academic domains. “political” education—education aimed at imposing a value framework implying given communal arrangements and not others when the field of alternatives is reasonably contested—is precisely the opposite of education.

