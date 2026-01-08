Wokal distance

Holly MathNerd
Jan 8

This is very good, and I think it's an artifact of "true believerism" more than anything else. My therapist (male, conservative, over 70) has convinced me that extremists of both stripes have quite a lot in common psychologically. (Horseshoe theory, but for personality issues as much/more than politics.) For example, "No enemies to the right" has an aspect that fits right in with this -- the idea that a virtuous alignment warrants respect and deference, as in your doctor analogy.

In conservative Christian sects, there is often an intense reluctance to criticize anyone with "higher standards," particularly around modesty or cultural partaking. So a woman who only wears skirts will be off-limits to women who wear pants, and a woman who only wears floor-length skirts off limits to one who sometimes wears knee-length skirts. The logical conclusion here is that none of them should criticize Muslims, given burkas, but they don't see it that way because they see the modesty rules as part of their virtuous Christian standards.

SUPER busy at work so can't elaborate further, sorry -- hope this makes sense!

Frank Lee
Jan 8

"Part of the reason they think this is that for a period of about 8 years (from 2016-2023) most of our important governmental and civic institutions legitimized this behavior by allowing it, cheering it on, providing support for it, and by refusing to enforce the laws, rules, and norms against such behavior. Charges against vandals were dropped, work-place rules against harassment were not enforced against social justice activists who targeted co-workers, and norms of civility were tossed out the window writ large when it came to leftist activists. The result was that leftist activists essentially DID have the prerogative to engage in any sort of behavior they wanted so long as it was done in the name of social justice, and nobody put a stop to it for fear of reprisals."

I think this is exactly right. The root cause is the Democrat Party leaders deciding that armies of radicals staging protests, often violent, serves their political agenda. The media has always been a catalyst for the idiocy of protests as the media likes the cheap copy sensationalism of a protesting crowd with signs and chants. The difference, as you point out, is that our institutions under Democrat rule started to sanction, and even encourage, this type of political malice.

However, the root of the root for this dirty Democrat behavior is the the desperate death throws of the party as its dirty and dark fraud funding machinery is being dismantled.

What I cannot understand though is how these people have the time to be protesting during the work day. I don't have the time. I think fixing this problem requires finding their funding source and cutting it off.

