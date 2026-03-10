One of the more common tropes that circulated through the world during the woke era was the idea that any sort of disparities in representation between various racial groups in some given endeavor is evidence that there is some kind of racial discrimination at play within that endeavor. The idea is that you take any human endeavor, some field of study, topic, subject or area of human activity, and you look at how racial groups are represented within that endeavor; and if certain groups are over-represented and other groups are under-represented compared to the general population, this is taken to be evidence that the over-represented groups are being privileged and the under-represented groups are being discriminated against.

Let’s cook up an example using made up numbers. If we look at lawyers and discover that 80% of lawyers are white even though only 60% of the population is white, and 5% of lawyers are black even though 13% of the population is black, we would conclude that whites are over-represented and blacks are under-represented. This would be taken as prima facie evidence that the legal profession privileges white people and discriminates against black people. Following this logic, a number of commentators, most famously Ibram X. Kendi, argued that anywhere you find disparities, anywhere you find under-representation of some groups and over-representation of others, there must be some kind of racial or gender discrimination at play.

The popularity of this idea reached its zenith during the so-called great awokening, and the result was that any activity with any sort of disparity in racial or gender representation was tarred and feathered with accusations of racism, sexism, gender bias, white supremacy, and so forth. And so we ended with about five years where activists and journalists would mine the demographic data of everything from sports participation to university admissions, in order to locate some disparity in representation which would serve as the impetus for claiming some activity or endeavor was saturated in or complicit with “systemic racism.” The move was always the same: find an endeavor where minorities or women are under-represented or where straight white men are over represented, claim that the only good explanation of this is bigotry and discrimination, and then use this as proof that America is still a systemically racist, sexist, bigoted, misogynistic patriarchy that’s saturated with white supremacy and white privilege.

In short, social justice activists and radically minded journalists had discovered a quick and dirty way to indict huge swaths of American life as being racist. All they had to to was find a disparity in some institution, activity, and endeavor, and they could then easily justify the accusation of racism that they already decided was true and had set out looking to justify.

What I want to do here is take a close examination of the whole notion of disparity=discrimination, because I think there are two things wrong with it.