If you have spent enough time paying attention to leftist discourse you will soon realize that according to the left everything is “problematic.” Everything from watching football, drinking milk has been described as some combination of racist, sexist, problematic, privileged or some such other thing. I have previously explored the reasons for this, and explained how some innocuous everyday thing is placed under the microscope of various iterations of critical theory (post-colonialism, critical race theory, intersectional feminism, etc.) at which point various elements of the thing in question are found to be “problematic” because they are analyzed as being in some way “complicit” in various forms of oppression. I could give enough examples to fill an entire library, but to offer just a few examples to illustrate the point:

-In 2013 Andrea Freeman wrote a paper arguing that USDA dairy promotion is a form of “food oppression” that reinforces racial hierarchies because milk is culturally coded as white/pure while harming communities of color by propagating lactose intolerance narratives and fast-food partnerships.

-Nathaniel Chapman and David Brunsma wrote a book called “Beer and Racism: How Beer Became White, Why It Matters, and the Movements to Change It” which argued that “the history of beer and brewing in the US has been racialized and is, in fact, racist — distributing opportunities and cultures centered in whiteness and white supremacy in the beer industry.”

-Danielle Thompson-Ochoa wrote an article entitled “Is Yoga Cultural Appropriation?” which “explores how yoga has transformed from a sacred practice to cultural appropriation by Western culture,” while Elizabeth McKibben wrote an article called “Stretchy and Tense: A Diffractive Auto/Ethnography of Privilege With Yoga Pants,” which (and I promise you that I am not making this up) seeks to “interrogate privilege and power as they emerge with yoga pants.”

Two of the necessary conditions required to create an intellectual environment in which leftists reliably produce absurd conclusions are an approach to social criticism that invites radicalization, and a set of concepts and intellectual tools that enable them to arrive at absurd conclusions. I have written about these before, but today I want to focus on a third feature of leftist social criticism which aids in the production of preposterous ideas on the part of leftist academics. Karl Marx, who is largely considered the godfather of Critical Theory, once described his project as being “the ruthless criticism of the existing order,” while at the same time refusing to describe what sort of order he thought ought to replace capitalism, saying “we do not anticipate the world with our dogmas but instead attempt to discover the new world through the critique of the old.” In other words, Marx thinks that the only way to figure out what should replace capitalism is to endlessly criticize capitalism, providing a positive sketch of what ought to replace it is deemed completely unnecessary.

This exact approach to social criticism opens the door to the creation of the most absurd conclusions precisely because…