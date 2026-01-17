Over the last two weeks, it has become clear that many people on the left have concluded two things:



1. That American immigration law and the enforcement thereof are inherently illegitimate



2. That the left is allowed to veto immigration laws by protesting, obstructing, and interfering with officers who attempt to enforce immigration law, thus rendering the enforcement of immigration law impossible.



The left seems to think that they have the moral authority and social standing to determine which laws are legitimate and which are not, and that this grants them the right to veto the enforcement of laws as they see fit. My last essay argued that leftists think that they have some sort of officially sanctioned moral authority or culturally recognized social position that grants them the prerogative to intervene in any situation they stumble upon, and everyone else (including law enforcement) has to defer to them. This is the dynamic at the root of what is going on in Minnesota right now. The Minnesota Social Justice protestors see themselves as rightfully interfering with immigration officers and properly vetoing the law, and they see ICE officers as wrongly and illegitimately trying to enforce the duly passed and enacted laws which the officers were hired to enforce. If I’m right about this, then what we see unfolding on the streets of Minnesota is not actually a protest aimed at communicating a message about policy change; what’s really going on is a fight between protestors and law enforcement over democratic legitimacy and social standing.



As near as I can tell, the leftist social justice protestors believe they are the rightful stewards and caretakers of democracy, and this grants them both the social standing and democratic legitimacy to unilaterally revoke the authority of immigration officers on the grounds that the laws they seek to enforce are morally illegitimate. All of this implies that the protestors think they get to decide what the will of the people ought to be, and that they are allowed to do whatever is required to induce people into adopting their political vision. A slightly less charitable way to put it is to say