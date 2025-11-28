Anyone who remembers the high point of cancel culture and the height of woke insanity will no doubt remember the rather odd phenomenon of woke activists staging enormous freak-outs over seemingly insignificant transgressions of woke orthodoxy. The enormous gulf between the significance of the supposed infraction and the enormity of the response by woke activists was something that both baffled and terrified onlookers, most of whom were afraid of being the next victims of a woke digital mob. There is no shortage of examples where public figures who were dragged, mobbed, shamed, attacked, and otherwise made into objects of public social scorn for seemingly innocent violations of social justice dogma. One thinks of the spectacle of Macy Gray being the subject of a social justice inquisition which resulted in her making an appearance on the Today show where, looking like a hostage held behind enemy lines, she apologized for the thought crime of saying, “As a woman, just because you go change your [body] parts, doesn’t make you a woman, sorry.”



What needs to be understood here is the reason behind the woke policing of social minutiae and mundane everyday social interactions. It might appear to the average person that the enormous time and energy used by the woke to police people for using the “wrong” pronouns might have been better used by them to agitate and advocate for large-scale legislative change. After all, if you want to transform society it would seem (at least to the average person) that the best use of resources would be to change the laws that govern the legal, economic, and education systems. The problem with this view is that it fundamentally misunderstands the tactical and strategic goals of woke ideology are, and the purpose that woke mobs, cancellations, and freak-outs play in that overall strategy. Given that woke professionals continue to hold significant positions of power in universities, education, non-profits, journalism, and other important sense-making institutions, it would be foolish to think that the receding of the woke tide in the culture signals the imminent disappearance of woke ideology from the institutional landscape. For this reason it is extremely important that we understand the underlying worldview and social strategy that motivated woke activists to begin engaging in the policing of innocent social interactions and ruthlessly punishing innocuous infractions of woke orthodoxy.



The first thing to understand is that since wokeness is a form of socio-cultural politics, the realm of official electoral politics is not the main arena for their social and political activism; the main arena for woke activism is in the social and cultural realms. Woke activists do all their most vigorous activism in areas of society and culture that they think are most likely to result in political gains at the social and cultural level. This means that rather than getting involved directly in electoral politics or the legislative process, they prefer to try and capture for themselves the various social and cultural arenas where ideas are created and spread including (but not limited to) institutions, fields of study, social media platforms, tools of mass communication, and social groups. Accordingly the woke invoke a series of psychological and social strategies which they believe will allow them to effectively capture and control whatever social or institutional apparatus they think can be used as a vehicle for advancing their political agenda in the culture. With this analysis in play, the strategy behind the social strategy of raising hell over seemingly insignificant social minutiae becomes obvious.



Stated plainly, woke cancellations, mobs, and freak-outs are a strategy that seeks to use psychological and social mechanisms in order to advance woke political goals. They are a form of social and psychological warfare that seeks to use feature of the social and psychological background of people as a point of leverage through which to pressure people into acquiescing to woke demands.



The reason woke activists have huge freak-outs over small, mundane, everyday things is to try to make you walk on eggshells to avoid setting them off. However, learning how to appease them forces you to learn and internalize woke ideas so you know how to avoid upsetting them. People generally want to keep the peace, and the woke abuse this by using the threat of freak-outs in order to put people in a position where they begin to ask themselves “how can I avoid upsetting the activists?” By turning every mundane social interaction into a potential social landmine they are able to effectively force people to ask themselves “how can I conduct myself in a way that I don’t trigger one of these social grenades?” In order to avoid upsetting the woke activists you have to understand how and why woke activists get upset. This means that any attempt to avoid triggering a woke freak-out forces you to learn woke ideology and think in woke terms, so you can figure out how to avoid setting them off.

Woke activists want you to have to integrate woke ideology into your everyday thinking so that you begin to get a little voice in your head that says “don’t do such and such so you can avoid a woke activist freak-out.” The only way to avoid a woke freak-out is to know what triggers the woke activists, and that means fully understanding and internalizing the norms and values of wokeness so that you can successfully avoid doing anything that sets off the activists. This process has the effect of making you internalize the moral norms and values of woke ideology so that you can avoid stepping on the toes of the woke activists in whatever social context you are in. Once you do this you are forced to think in woke terms throughout the day in order to avoid falling afoul of woke activists. By doing this the woke are effectively hijacking your psychology by forcing you to integrate woke ideas and norms into every aspect of your own thinking, and eventually it will your own conscience that is always telling you “don’t do such and so or you’ll get freaked out on.”