One of the more frustrating things about arguing with Social Justice oriented leftists is that rather than trying to convince other people that their leftist views are correct, they spend an inordinate amount of time coming up with theories to explain why their views are rejected by the majority of people. This problem becomes particularly acute for leftists when they realize that the very people they claim to be advocating on behalf of (the poor working classes and other “marginalized or “oppressed” groups) reject the ideas put fourth by leftists.

A perfect example for this is the discourse around communism. Very often the poor and working classes reject communism in favor of capitalism and free markets, while showing a complete and utter disdain for all forms of communism. According to the communists it is just plain obvious that the interests of the working classes are served better by communism then by capitalism, and so the fact that the working classes vote against their own interests by continuing to elect politicians that defend capitalism and free markets requires some sort of explanation.

The conundrum in which groups the left has identified as marginalized continue to reject leftists views applies not just to communism, but to a whole suite of leftist views:

-Black people who reject Critical Race Theory and Affirmative action

-Indigenous people who reject post-colonial theory

-Working class people who reject socialism

-Poor people who reject the welfare state

-Gay people who reject the idea that gender is socially constructed and people can change sex

-Immigrants who oppose open borders

The list could go on forever, but I hope by now the reader has gotten a taste for the flavor of the phenomenon is question. According to leftists, the leftists own political solutions are obviously in the best interest of the various groups whose cause the left has taken up, and so leftists are often stuck trying to explain how it could be that these groups continue to vote and act against their own interests as the left sees them. To that end leftists tend to adopt the position that there must be some psychological, economic, social, structural, or cultural feature which explains why the groups the left is trying to advocate for reject the ideas, theories, and solutions the left is offering.

To this end leftists are fond of availing themselves of what Arthur Marwick calls “the magic potion of ideology.”

According to Marxist theory, an ideology is a false set of beliefs, narrative, or system of thought that is used to justify a set of exploitative practices. The idea that Marx had was that the working classes who rejected communism in favor of capitalism did so because had internalized the capitalist ideology of the ruling class and as such were unable to see where their true interests lie. On this view, the working classes had fallen victim to being inculcated with an ideology that served to advance the interests of the ruling class at the expense of their own working class interests. Marx puts it this way:

The ideas of the ruling class are in every epoch the ruling ideas, i.e. the class which is the ruling material force of society, is at the same time its ruling intellectual force. The class which has the means of material production at its disposal, has control at the same time over the means of mental production, so that thereby, generally speaking, the ideas of those who lack the means of mental production are subject to it. The ruling ideas are nothing more than the ideal expression of the dominant material relationships, the dominant material relationships grasped as ideas; hence of the relationships which make the one class the ruling one, therefore, the ideas of its dominance. The individuals composing the ruling class possess among other things consciousness, and therefore think. Insofar, therefore, as they rule as a class and determine the extent and compass of an epoch, it is self-evident that they do this in its whole range, hence among other things rule also as thinkers, as producers of ideas, and regulate the production and distribution of the ideas of their age: thus their ideas are the ruling ideas of the epoch.”

The idea here is, I hope, clear: that owing to its control of the resources, wealth, power, and institutions in society, the ruling class is able circulate ideas that advance their own interests as if those ideas were merely neutral statements of objective fact. However, says Marx, what the ruling class is actually doing is putting into circulation a set of ideas, theories, and narratives that function to advance the interests of the ruling class. As Marx says:

“For each new class which puts itself in the place of one ruling before it, is compelled, merely in order to carry through its aim, to represent its interest as the common interest of all the members of society, that is, expressed in ideal form: it has to give its ideas the form of universality, and represent them as the only rational, universally valid ones.”

On this view ruling class ideology is little more than a set of ideas and stories that in fact advance the interest of the ruling class but which cloak themselves in a false universalism which allows the ruling class to present them as a body of objective universal truths. On this analysis then, an ideology is the name given to a false narrative structure, belief set, or group of ideas, that is wrapped in a false universalism but is in reality the culturally particular expression of the interests of some dominant group or other. With this conception of ideology in play, the solution proscribed by Marx was that the defenses of capitalism which were presented as neutral descriptions of reality needed to be exposed as being little more than articulations of ruling class ideology. Once this capitalist ideology was exposed for being the ideology that it was, it needed to be ruthlessly criticized in the service of showing that capitalist ideology was both false, and an expression of ruling class interests which were opposed to the interests of the working class.

While this notion of ideology has its genesis with Marx, the basic idea has been picked up by leftists of all stripes, each of which seeks to present an explanation for how it is that some group or other could possibly act against its own interests by rejecting the solutions proposed by the leftists. For example, some leftists follow Gramsci and assert that the ruling class has cultural hegemony (control of the culture) and that the ruling class has embedded its ideology in the culture where unsuspecting people adopt it unaware of its ideological nature. Neo-Marxists using the psychological theories of Freud assert that ideology operates at the subconscious level and causes people to act against there own interests without realizing it. Postmodern leftists might argue that powerful interests control and gatekeep the production of discourse, and thus have the power decide which discourses are legitimate; a power they use advance their own interests while delegitimizing any discourse which runs counter to their interests.

The details about how exactly ideology operates and spreads might change, but the basic insight is the same: the ruling class is able to circulate their culturally particular and self-interested ideologies through society as though they were fact; and the circulation of these ideologies allows them to justify the unfair structuring of society, the unfair distribution of resources and power, and the perpetuation of essentially exploitative practices. In construing the beliefs of those who reject leftists idea as being little more than the expression of ruling class ideology, the leftist in effect turns the beliefs of their opponents from claims and ideas to be adjudicated in terms of truth, and into expressions of ideology to adjudicated in terms of whose goals are advanced, whose interests are served, and who benefits.

It is exactly this feature that makes the concept of ideology in the Marxist sense (and the various iterations of similar ideas deployed by various radical leftists) into a magic potion that can be used to dismiss claims that run counter to the leftists own ideas. When faced with a defense of an idea that runs against those that the leftist wishes to see implemented, the leftist can deploy the magic potion of ideology to turn such ideas from claims to be adjudicated and into ideologies to be unmasked as the expression of ruling class interests. This move allows the leftists to deal with any objection to his ideas, or the assertion of any contrary ideas, by simply asserting that those defending ideas that are counter to the leftists preferred solution are caught in the grip of an ideology, have fallen victim to brainwashing by hegemonic discourses, or are expressing an ideology operating at the subconscious level of which they are unaware. Gone is the need to take seriously the truth claim of their opponents, or to wrestle honestly with the fact that those who oppose leftist ideology simply disagree with the leftists ideas, theories, and solutions. Instead, the leftist can skip straight to the proscription of Marx (and the leftists who follow him in the tradition of Critical Theory) and ruthlessly criticize opposing views in order to expose them as the culturally particular and interest-laden ideologies that members of non-ruling classes should reject. In this way the leftist uses the Marxist conception of ideology (and various derivatives that do the same work) to construct an intellectual apparatus that allows them to dismiss all competing claims.

The rub for the leftists in all of this is that the very same apparatus that the leftist constructs to delegitimize the ideas of those who reject his views can be easily applied to the leftist himself. We could, for example, say that Marxism, feminism, critical theory, and postmodernism are themselves a set of ideologies that have been constructed by leftists to justify their own attempts to seize power. We could argue that leftist political theories are a vehicle through which the leftist attempts to realize his own aspirations to accrue power, but which has been cleverly disguised as a political program to help the downtrodden and the dispossessed. It is also worth noting that the leftist always thinks that it is someone else who is in the grip of an ideology; it is never the leftist that is caught in the grip of an ideology. It is always other people who are brainwashed, indoctrinated, or caught in the grip of an ideology; and it never occurs to the leftist that the same charge could be lobbed back at him.

The sword of ideology can cut in all directions.

The mistake being made here is simple, the theory of ideology as typically implemented seeks to reject a claim on the basis of whose interests would be served by accepting the truth of the claim, rather than showing that the claim in question is actually wrong. To dismiss a claim on the grounds that it is motivated by self-interest, or that the reasoning of the person making a claim is unreliable because that persons reasoning is warped by self interest, is to put the cart before the horse. It is to commit what C.S. Lewis called the fallacy of “Bulverism,” which Lewis says was created by Ezekiel Bulver,

“whose destiny was determined at the age of five when he heard his mother say to his father — who had been maintaining that two sides of a triangle were together greater than the third — 'Oh you say that because you are a man.' 'At that moment', E. Bulver assures us, 'there flashed across my opening mind the great truth that refutation is no necessary part of argument. Assume that your opponent is wrong, and then explain his error, and the world will be at your feet.”

To put it simply, the fallacy of bulverism occurs when someone assumes that a claim is false and then seeks to explain why another holds that false belief, and in the process totally sidesteps the matter of actually showing that the belief in question is in fact false. It is to assume that the other person is in error, and then seek to explain why that person is making that supposed error without ever actually doing the work necessary to adjudicate the claim up for discussion. It is to substitute the demonstration of error for an explanation of why the supposed error is being made. Thus the Marxist conception of ideology that has been adopted by many leftists is a ready made apparatus for weaponizing bulverism in the service of delegitimizing the claims of their opponents. By invoking the magic potion of ideology the leftist can dismiss the claims of their opponents by explaining why the leftist thinks his opponents are wrong without actually demonstrating that they are in fact wrong.

This is a mistake. As Lewis says, “you must show that a man is wrong before you start explaining why he is wrong.”

So how do we deal with the magic potion of ideology when it is wielded against us?

When the magic potion of ideology is invoked by a leftist as a way to delegitimize one of your claims, it can be quite tricky to respond because the invocation of the magic potion has the effect of switching the debate from being about whether a claim is true to being about whether or not your just parroting some politically loaded ideology. This re-frames the debate in a way which makes responding particularly tricky. Many people seek to deal with the invocation of the magic potion of ideology by trying to engage with the leftist on his own terms by showing they are not actually in the grip of an ideology. This is a mistake because responding this way accepts the leftists way of framing the conversation and thus allows the leftist to proceed in continuing to assert that you are caught in the grip in ruling class ideology rather than dealing with the truth of your claims. The correct way to respond when the leftist invokes the magic potion of ideology is to focus like a laser on the fact that the leftist has invoked the concept of ideology to show *WHY* you are wrong without first having done the work the show *THAT* you are actually wrong. The key here is to make the strategy that the leftist is deploying perfectly clear to all involved so that they can see what the leftist is up to. In the same way that a magic trick loses its ability to fool people once they know how it is done, the magic potion of ideology ceases to be effective once people see that it is a way to dismiss claims without first showing that those claims are actually false.

The way to do this rhetorically is to say something like “I refuse to engage in discussion of whose interests are served, or whether or not i have been brainwashed by ruling-class ideology until we have first determine whether or not the claim is true. If you want me to respond to explanations for why you think I have made a mistake or have a belief that is wrong, you will first have to demonstrate that I have made a mistake and that I am in fact wrong.”

By insisting on determining what is true you force the other person to deal with the substance of the claim and the actual matter that is in dispute. If the leftist refuses to engage on the substance he will expose himself as a bad faith interlocutor, if he does engage on the substance you will have successfully neutralized the magic potion of ideology.

