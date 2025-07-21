Keep your Wokal_distance

Keep your Wokal_distance

Eric Rasmusen
An implication of this attitude is that debate is useless. It is not logical argument, or even emotional argument, that persuades, but personal and class advantage. That's why lefties consciously "refuse to engage", why they hate debates or any forum where they do not speak alone.

Eric Rasmusen
A funny thing is that Bulverism relies on identity class interest not being central. If someone says to me, "You just say X because it helps men, and you're a man," then if people really first and foremost support their identity class, I'd respond "Hey, that's another good reason for me to say X."

