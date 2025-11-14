I think one of the most powerful arguments ever made against the claims of postmodern critical theorists comes from an obscure historian that most people have never heard of: Alvin Gouldner. Gouldner argued that if we take the ideas of critical theorists seriously, the very tools they use to cast aspersions on the ideas of liberals, conservatives, libertarians, and others can be just as easily used to cast aspersions on the claims of the critical theorists themselves. It’s a fascinating idea that rarely gets any attention, so I’d like to unpack it here.

One of the more common moves among critical theorists is to identify one class of people and then accuse them of using their wealth, power, and social position as a way to exploit another class of people. Typically, this is accompanied by the suggestion of some sort of “systemic” or “structural” mechanism through which the supposed exploitation takes place. Put together, the claims tend to be that some mechanism is used by which one group pursues its own self-interest by exploiting another group. The simplicity of this structure allows for it to be picked up and used in the service of every social group which is looking to redistribute wealth and power to their liking, and thus there are countless variations of this structure that have been presented over the years, each of which follows basically the same structure:

Marxism says the capitalist class was the oppressor and the working classes were oppressed (capitalism)

Critical Race Theory claims White people are the oppressors and people of color are oppressed (white supremacy)

Women’s and Gender Studies claims that men are the oppressor class and women are the oppressed class (patriarchy)

I’m sure you can all see the pattern.

Because all of these types of exploitation are taken to be systemic, the critical theorists tend to proceed as though the entire “status quo” has been systemically corrupted. That is, it isn’t just that the government or the economy is run by the oppressor class, it is that the production of culture, language, discourse, and ideas is also under the control of the oppressor class, and therefore saturated in the norms, values, and interests of that oppressor class. So any defense of the status quo, defenses of the status quo, or pushback against the claim of the critical theorists is taken to be evidence that one is complicit in the system of oppression being criticized. If you criticize Marxism you are doing the bidding of capital, if you disagree with Critical Race Theory you are complicit in White Supremacy, and if you reject the conclusions of feminism you are a tool of the patriarchy. You all know the drill.

The game being played is to use certain postmodern ideas to delegitimize the claims of anyone who opposes the political program of the Critical Theorists on the grounds that all such claims are warped by ruling class interests, and anyone advancing those claims is caught in the grip of ruling class ideology. And thus we get “political and sociological explainers, including Marxists, Marxist revisionists, Frankfurt School disciples, and ‘power’ archeologists (after the fashion of Foucault). This group specialized in explaining how various kinds of consciousness are shaped or constrained by social, political, and economic pressures, with the result that the ideas formed by consciousness can mostly be dismissed as the bits and pieces of an ideology.”

And this is where Alvin Gouldner comes in.

Alvin Gouldner adopts a very clever strategy, he adopts the analysis of the critical theorists, and turns it around and uses it against them in the same way they use it against everyone else. The results are both insightful and incredibly entertaining.