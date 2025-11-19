This is part 2 of an essay on why postmodernists think knowledge is socially constructed, part 1 is here.

The nature of the way postmodernists use language games to argue that knowledge is subjective makes it very difficult to argue against. This is in part because using language to talk about language can being to give the feeling of being trapped in a hall of mirrors. That being said, once we are able to untangle the major issues here, it will become obvious that the postmodernists belief that knowledge, truth, and facts are subjective because they are social contracts is just nonsense hiding behind a veneer or academic sophistication.

Since at least the 1970’s postmodern theorists have claimed that knowledge is socially constructed, and that this carries with it the implication that knowledge and truth are in some important way subjective rather than objective. The basic idea is that all knowledge is built using concepts, categories and language which are created by human beings, and those concepts, categories, and language reflect the interests, values, and concerns of the people who created them. Since the knowledge people pursue is a product of their interests and values, it stands to reason that they create concepts and language with those interests and values in mind, which means that those interests and values influence, limit and shape the concepts, categories, and language used to produce knowledge. This is taken to mean that knowledge itself is also therefore shaped, limited, and influenced by the interests and values embedded in the tools of knowledge production. In other words, because certain values and interests guide the creation of knowledge producing tools those values and interests end up embedded in the tools themselves. From this the postmodernists conclude that the substance of all knowledge claims is shaped, limited, and influenced by the values and interests which structure the tools of knowledge production.

If one accepts all of that, the conclusion is obvious: all the knowledge that we create is tied up with and dependent upon certain social structures (language, institutions, scientific norms, etc) that were created by and for humans according to their values and interests, and that therefore all knowledge produced using these structures is therefore contaminated by the subjective nature of those structures. To put it plainly, the idea is that if the tools used in knowledge creation are subjective, and the language used to express truth claims is subjective, then it seems to follow that the content of truth claims is also subjective.

This is what the postmodern social constructivists are claiming.

Very often people try to refute this claim by making the obvious point that the claim “all knowledge is socially constructed and therefore subjective” is actually self-refuting. That self refutation argument goes like this: the postmodernist is attempting to use what are presented as objective facts about how knowledge is produced in order to argue that all knowledge is subjective. What this means is that the postmodernist is making use of claims that are presented as objective knowledge about the world in order to argue that there is no objective knowledge about the world. The argument contradicts itself. The problem that emerges for the postmodernist comes from the fact that he is making claims about how he thinks the world really is and how he thinks knowledge production actually works, in order to conclude that all knowledge is subjective. Which means the conclusion that “all knowledge is socially constructed and therefore subjective” is a knowledge claim that presents itself as being objectively true, and is based on other claims that are presented as objectively true, all while denying the existence of objective knowledge. Sometimes a postmodernist will try to escape this point by saying the claim that “all knowledge is subjective” is actually itself a subjective claim supported by subjective opinions, and so there is no contradiction. If he does this then he escapes the contradiction, but at the cost of rendering is argument toothless. After all, if his argument is subjective then we can simply say we reject it on the grounds that it is subjective and does not apply to anyone but the postmodernists.

As clever as the self-refutation argument is, it doesn’t help us to understand why the postmodernists got things wrong to begin with. There is a deeper mistake that is being made that is very subtle in its implementation while being very hard to diagnose, so let’s talk about that.