When people discuss “speaking truth to power,” it is always a good idea to ask “who is the power in this person’s life, and who has the power to actually harm their income, reputation, and social standing among the people they care about?” It is easy to “speak truth to power” when the power you are speaking truth to has no immediate ability to do anything to you; the difficult thing is to “speak truth to power” when the people you are going to upset are those in your immediate social circle, and those with direct influence over your income. So when people claim to “speak truth to power,” we need to know which power exactly they are speaking truth to. This is particularly true in the case of academics.

Some time ago on X/Twitter I pointed out that our academic elites treat the ideologically loaded work of activist professors trying to start a political revolution as though it were a neutral source of rigorous scholarship about how society works. My basic complaint was that when the writings of Marxist thinkers are introduced into academic discussions, professors and intellectuals tend to go to great lengths to engage with Marxist work as if it were a sober investigation into how society operates, thereby placing the work of ideologically motivated leftist activists on the same footing as the even-handed work carried out by people who are at least trying to be fair-minded. The result is that the explicitly polemical and ideological character of left-wing “activist scholarship” is never properly explored, and so the ways in which the ideological commitments of the Marxists shape and warp their work is never made explicit. In other words, when academics produce scholarship that aligns with the political commitments and sympathies of the majority left-wing faculties in universities, their work is always taken at face value and given the benefit of the doubt with respect to its academic integrity.

The treatment of Marxist work stands in stark contrast to the way most academics engage with anyone whose work is seen as aligning with the political preferences of any right-wing group (conservatives, libertarians, capitalists, etc.). Any work that is taken to have right-wing political implications is automatically treated with suspicion and is presumed to be ideologically loaded and therefore not to be taken at face value. Academics flag any work which contains conservative-leaning conclusions as being right-wing and demand they be treated as political; that is, as being rooted in a set of values which are both culturally particular and hotly contested. Even if a writer is making no effort to produce “conservative” conclusions, if he does produce a conclusion that aligns with conservative social or political beliefs, his work is still branded as conservative and is thus worthy of suspicion. However, the opposite does not hold. Since progressive views are seen as the default values of academic inquiry, academic work that is loaded with progressive political assumptions is not even recognized as political—it’s just seen as the natural product of careful study. Even when progressives self-consciously create academic work which has as its explicit goal the advancing of a political cause (as is the case with Critical Theory), the academy does not even so much as recognize that work as being political and rooted in a set of culturally particular and hotly contested progressive leftist values.

I am not simply trying to point out the existence of a double standard in universities and academic circles; that would be old news. What I am trying to draw attention to is the specific character of the way progressive hegemony manifests itself within the academy, and the process through which that hegemony is corrupting the intellectual integrity of universities. While it is true that the reflexive bias against anything right-wing leads to discrimination against conservatives when it comes to hiring, promotion, tenure, and funding, that is not actually my concern here. My concern is the deleterious effects that the socially enforced progressive dogma has on the ability of universities to produce rigorous and accurate research. The reflexive unthinking hostility towards any conclusions seen as conservative has made the university vulnerable to