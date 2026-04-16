

I think the culture is moving on from the early 2020s, and in doing so it is actually moving on from the entire cultural paradigm that has defined the culture of the United States since the 1960s. For the last 60 years, the culture of the United States has been defined by its counterculture.

The counterculture was based on a simple premise: that society had become saturated with propaganda and lies disseminated through mass media and advertising. The average person had been brainwashed by this propaganda into conforming to the demands of an unfair system that was alienating him from his true self, destroying his creativity, obliterating his individuality, and exploiting him for profit. These countercultural theorists believed they had to raise people’s awareness and wake them up from their stupor so they could free themselves from the grip of the system’s propaganda. They believed the best way to do this was to build a culture that opposed the mainstream corporate culture. In other words, they had to build a counterculture. The counterculture that emerged in the 1960s would go on to dominate America’s cultural milieu for the next 60 years.

Almost all of the battles dealing with social issues were kicked off during the 1960s, including drugs, sexuality, feminism, marriage, gender roles, and so forth. Nearly all of the cultural products that dot the cultural landscape of the United States started in the counterculture: grunge music, miniskirts, punk rock, bikinis, folk music, marijuana, Playboy magazine, head shops, Vidal Sassoon shampoo, ripped jeans, bead jewelry, patchouli, organic vegetables, and a host of other goods we buy. Nearly all the trend cycles over the last 60 years were defined by the counterculture and were a product of the way the counterculture thought about society and culture. Nearly every item on the list I laid out above was designed by people trying to escape the conformity of the system in order to be different. In the process, the counterculture produced an incredible number of products and ideas that made their way into America’s mainstream culture.

At the center of this entire apparatus was the basic idea that America was beset by unthinking conformists, and the unconscious masses of society needed to be woken up by those who refused to conform to the system. It was that basic idea that provided the impetus for much of the creative and artistic endeavors that emerged from the counterculture. If your main goal is trying to be different from mainstream society, that’s a great reason to develop all sorts of new art, music, fashion, and ideas. For this reason, the establishment vs. counterculture paradigm was both the source of much of America’s cultural vibrancy as it produced new pieces of culture, and the source of much of the social unrest as it sought to overthrow the established order. The countercultural idea has saturated American society to the point that everyone—from old-line hippies to transgender activists to speakers at TPUSA conferences—talks about and thinks of themselves as being countercultural, as rebels fighting against the mainstream culture. Now everyone thinks that theirs is the real counterculture that is fighting against the mainstream society’s cultural machine or apparatus of cultural and social control that is propagandizing the masses to accept a dystopia while living quiet lives of desperation. This countercultural narrative is now everywhere.

My contention is that,