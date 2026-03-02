One of the worst developments in education over the last fifty years has been the creation and implementation in public schools of a theory of education, created by neo-Marxists, that is known as “Critical Pedagogy.” This educational philosophy, which was first created by the Brazilian Marxist Paulo Freire and was later built on and advanced by his student Henry Giroux, does not believe that the central goal of education is the teaching of skills, the transmission of knowledge, the formation of character, and the pursuit of truth. They view education as inherently and utterly political, and for that reason they believe that the goals and purposes of education ought to be political. As such, they believe the goal of education is to “create political radicals, and that the main point of reading the “canon” is to demythologize it by showing how it is used as a tool by the existing system of oppression.”



This view is poisonous precisely because when you bring politics into education, the end result is always that politics takes over the whole house, and everything else gets pushed aside to make room for the political agenda being advanced. Defenders of critical pedagogy often claim that all education is political and that increased social and political awareness goes hand in hand with the educational goal of creating a literate population of responsible citizens. What I am going to show, however, is that critical pedagogy adds no value when it comes to teaching children how to read, write, do math, or think critically, and does nothing to help teachers pass knowledge, skills, and information to their students. In fact, the only thing critical pedagogy does is turn the classroom into a vehicle for the teacher to advance his or her own political agenda.



Essentially, what Freire and his followers have done is make politics the center of gravity for all education by claiming that the end goal of education, and the animating force behind it, has always been politics. The claim, as I have mentioned before, is that in order to decide what is worth teaching and what is not, you need a value framework, which means education can never be value-neutral. This claim is combined with the observation that education always has downstream political consequences to form the conclusion that, since the values around which education is organized always have political effects, the values around which education is organized are therefore deeply political. On this telling, education has always been political, and the people attempting to be explicit about embedding certain politics into education are simply facing up to the facts as they have always been. Education is always political whether anyone admits it or not, and it is better to be explicit and intentional about choosing which politics are embedded into education than to allow a political agenda to be advanced covertly under the cover of “objectivity” or “value neutrality.” Once the goal of education becomes political, political concerns become the center of gravity around which the rest of education revolves, with the result that the goal of all education is to achieve certain political outcomes.



According to Giroux, “education is always a battle over agency. Always. That’s why it’s political, right? It’s a battle over agency, it’s a battle over how you and I relate to ourselves, how we relate to other people, and how we relate to the larger world.” On this view, the goal of education is to cultivate in students a “critical consciousness” in which students gain a social and political awareness of how the world works as seen through the neo-Marxist lens of critical theory. The goal is for students to thoroughly internalize the neo-Marxist worldview and way of thinking so they can become effective activists in the cause of radical social transformation. The upshot of this is that critical pedagogy sees education as a tool for inculcating students with a radically progressive worldview, or as Freire might put it, to work collaboratively with students to construct a critical consciousness that allows for a liberatory understanding of the social world.



For all the complex jargon invoked, it’s pretty easy to see exactly what’s going on here: critical pedagogy is a program of indoctrination whose primary goal is to teach children to think like radical leftists. The assumption at the bottom of critical pedagogy is that all of the seemingly well-educated people who hold political positions contrary to critical pedagogy are in some way blind, ignorant, brainwashed, or lack the correct “critical consciousness” to see the problems with society clearly. As Blanca Fernando has pointed out, all of this has a very “we-are-something-special” sort of elitism to it, in which the critical pedagogues believe that the rest of humanity walks around blinded by their own naïveté, ignorance, cultural conditioning, self-interest, and so on, while the critical theorist is able to rise above his social and historical situation and see clearly the power structures that lie beneath or behind everything.



As you can imagine, there are a huge number of objections to this educational philosophy. Many of those objections are moral, revolving around accusations of political bias and indoctrination. Typically, people attack Freire’s program by trying to show that it is a form of indoctrination or that critical pedagogy hijacks educational institutions in order to load them with leftist political bias. These objections are sound, but I think the arguments often become too abstract. The best way to show that Freire’s methods are a form of indoctrination is to look at what Freire actually did on the ground and what happened in the places where his educational ideas were implemented. Once we do that, we see that there is a glaring problem with Freire and Giroux’s approach:



The “critical” part of “critical pedagogy” doesn’t actually do anything to help students read, write, or do math. All of the success associated with critical pedagogy is brought about by teaching tools, methods, and techniques that have nothing to do with bringing politics into the classroom.



I’ll explain.



Freire became prominent owing to his success in teaching Brazilian peasants how to read. He was part of a literacy program in Brazil that helped illiterate Brazilian peasants become literate in forty-five days, a fact largely responsible for elevating him to near-mythical status in education circles in the late 1970s and early 1980s. In the wake of that achievement, forward-thinking educators were eager to learn Freire’s methods in hopes of replicating his success. For education theorists who already had leftist political sympathies, Freire’s success at teaching literacy while simultaneously advancing leftist politics made his education theory almost irresistible. Here was a guy who had managed, so they thought, to provide proof of concept for a theory they desperately wanted to be true: the most effective way to educate people is to deliberately embed leftist politics in every aspect of education. For them, this theory must have seemed too good to be true. It turns out (so they thought) that the most effective form of education also just happens to advance their preferred politics. And as if that weren’t good enough, the leftist politics are central to the effectiveness of the whole program.



The problem for Freire, and for the people who picked up his work in the wake of his early success, is that Freire’s early success would soon be followed by a disastrous failure that would demonstrate that the political aspect of his educational philosophy had nothing to do with his early success. In fact, what would emerge is that the elements Freire treated as trivial afterthoughts were in fact doing all of the work in helping people become literate in forty-five days.



Freire’s adult literacy program had four stages:



1. Gathering context about the people being taught and selecting which words will be used in teaching them how language works and how to read and write.



2. The selection of generative words. This is a list of words that, when taken as a group, contain all the sounds of the language being learned. These words would ideally be both familiar to the people and useful for describing their social and political situation. These words were thought to be generative in two ways: first, they were linguistically generative because the syllables of those words could be used to generate the sounds of the entire language; second, they were thematically generative because the words picked would generate social and political dialogue.



3. The third stage of the method is the actual literacy training. The generative words were written on pages containing images that the words represent (i.e., the word “cat” would be accompanied by a picture of a cat). The generative words were then broken down into syllables so that the people could see which set of letters was associated with which syllable. This allowed people to understand how each word was formed and what each syllable looked like on the page. This was done with all of the generative words until all of the syllables of the language were made clear. When all the generative words were broken down, Freire would have students use the syllables they had learned to create new words that were not part of the original list of generative words. The idea is to teach people which sounds are associated with which letters, how those letters are combined into syllables, and how those syllables are combined into words. Once that task is mastered, then all other words can be read by sounding them out.



Throughout this process, Freire would engage in a dialogue with the students about the words they were learning and how those words described aspects of their social and political situation. Freire’s idea was that as they were learning the constituent parts of the language and constructing their understanding of how to read and write, they were also learning the constituent parts of their society and constructing an understanding of their social and historical situation. This was done by choosing as generative words those words that could be used to discuss the sorts of political themes that Freire wanted to discuss. He would often choose words like “oppression,” “imperialism,” and “domination,” and would engage in defining and discussing these terms as he was teaching the students how the words were spelled and written.



4. The last stage is the “post-literacy” stage, at which the people are taught to be critically conscious of their social and political situation with respect to who has power, who is oppressed, and who benefits from that arrangement. It was during this phase that Freire attempted to help the students achieve “critical consciousness.” In blunt terms, critical consciousness is the ability to understand one’s social location and to interpret one’s social and political situation through the lens of neo-Marxist (and later postmodern) theories.



As you can see, there are essentially two pieces to Freire’s method: one literary and one political. The literacy part consisted of using familiar words to teach people how the alphabet functioned phonetically. The political part revolved around dialogue about how the words they were learning could describe their political situations and how that knowledge could be used to attain the critical consciousness that was taught after literacy was achieved. These two parts were combined by Freire such that the discussion of politics was embedded in the very process of learning the language. Thus Freire was trying to give people the language to describe their political situation as he saw it through a Marxist lens while he was giving them the ability to use language through reading and writing. So as Freire taught students to read and write, he was also trying to cultivate in them a Marxist political understanding of their social and economic situation.



This is the method that Freire used to teach adult peasants in Brazil to read in forty-five days. As I mentioned earlier, Freire interpreted his early success as a demonstration that his methods were effective and that the political dimension to his methods was indispensable for effective education.



The problem is that he is wrong about all of that, and I am going to tell you why.