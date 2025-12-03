

I recently came across a set of papers in which a committed neo-Marxist used postmodern theory to deconstruct climate change. This set of papers perfectly captured one of the main contentions that I have been making over the last five years: that the alloy of Critical Theory and postmodernism will act as the intellectual equivalent of a universal solvent, which will dissolve any worldview, body of knowledge, or truth claim that it touches.



Every university has a group of Critical Theorists using the work of Michel Foucault as a way to cast aspersions on any body of knowledge or set of truth claims that can be used to generate and justify conclusions those Critical Theorists don’t like. Typically, the process begins when a Critical Theorist finds a body of knowledge, school of thought, intellectual field, or academic literature that has generated conclusions being put to use in the service of advancing politics the Critical Theorist finds problematic. Rather than engage with that conclusion on its substance by investigating whether it is justified by evidence and arguments, the Critical Theorist instead seeks to attack the intellectual integrity and academic legitimacy of the entire body of knowledge that produced the conclusion. This process almost always follows the same script, using the same set of arguments, giving all the academic journals and papers of this sort a paint-by-numbers feel. Once you have read a number of these papers, an unmistakable pattern of reasoning and argumentation emerges, as the same argumentative apparatus gets endlessly recycled and applied to bodies of knowledge from an ever-expanding list of fields that Critical Theorists find “problematic.”



The basic idea is that bodies of knowledge and the truth claims found within them do not exist in some ideal world where they lie around in the metaphysical realm, waiting to be discovered by people using the pure and uncorrupted methods of science and logic. Bodies of knowledge (including science, physics, math, biology, etc.) are not the idealized versions of truth we think they are, and they do not have the sort of crystalline purity we wish they had. Rather, bodies of knowledge are always created by flawed human beings working as best they can in their social and institutional contexts, which means all bodies of knowledge have the capacity to be contaminated and corrupted by the interests and biases of the people who created them. Once this has been established, the next move is to show that the body of knowledge has been corrupted by the interests and will-to-power of some group by demonstrating how that body of knowledge is being used to justify some exercise of power by powerful interests or social institutions (typically the government or its enforcement and regulatory bodies). What is usually implied—typically by invoking the specter of a “regime of power”—is that there is a pathological feedback loop in which powerful interests use bodies of knowledge to justify their actions, then use the power they accrue to fund the creation of yet more knowledge that they can use to justify getting yet more power. Thus, it is asserted that bodies of knowledge are being created to justify claims to authority and power, and then the power and authority obtained is used to direct yet more resources toward creating additional knowledge, which can justify accruing even more power.



The claim of Critical Theorists (which they rarely make explicit) is that bodies of knowledge can be shown to be illegitimate entirely by examining the ways in which those bodies of knowledge are used to justify certain forms of power. One need not actually investigate the truth claims made by that body of knowledge to cast aspersions on them; a map of how those bodies of knowledge connect to certain ideologies, institutions, and uses of power is enough to delegitimize them. In practice, this looks like Critical Theorists claiming that any truth claim or body of knowledge producing conclusions with political consequences they don’t like ought to be dismissed on that basis. It’s an academic way of saying, “Those claims must be false because they align with the wrong politics. After all, if those claims were true, they would align with my own obviously correct politics.”



For a very long time, this Foucauldian flavor of Critical Theory has had a prominent run in academic circles, with the result being that every single body of knowledge one can imagine has had aspersions cast upon it by Critical Theorists. The problem is—and has always been—that while Critical Theorists themselves always seek to advance radical leftist politics (usually of the neo-Marxist variety), this alloy of Critical Theory and postmodernism has no internal mechanism to stop it from being applied to bodies of knowledge that the left uses to justify its political projects. The result is that this toxic brew of Critical Theory and postmodernism will eventually deconstruct and dissolve anything it touches, including the entire worldview and framework of Critical Theory itself.



For a long time I have claimed that eventually Critical Theory will dissolve everything including itself, and I finally found the perfect example with which to demonstrate this…