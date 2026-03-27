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Sandra Pinches's avatar
Sandra Pinches
Mar 27Edited

There is a set of beliefs that postmodernists believe to be absolutely true, which includes the beliefs you just wrote about. They believe that every truth claim is merely an expression of the speaker's standpoint, except for the postmodernists' claims that this is the case. Most people reject the claim that reality is nothing but a human thought construct, and the further claim that there is no universality to claims about what is true and real. Most people accept that we all have to live within the limits of reality which ultimately includes the death of everyone of us. And of course, until the time of our death we all accept, whether or not we admit it, that humans have to eat every day to remain alive.

The fundamental contradiction in the radical forms of postmodern philosophy is the belief that all truth claims are thought constructs derived from personal and cultural beliefs except for that very claim, which is held to be absolutely true. Their entire philosophy is based on an internal contradiction that will ultimately cause it to crumble under even the most basic questioning.

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MLisa's avatar
MLisa
Mar 27

We've been here before but it was easier to contain/manage. This time around we have social media that spreads an idea/meme in a matter of seconds to everyone all the time. Not only is it Clown World.....it's a Shit Show!

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