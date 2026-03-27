If one pays attention to what’s been going on in the world of social media, it becomes fairly obvious fairly quickly that we’re living in a world of nihilism. In fact, I would go so far as to say that it isn’t just that the culture is nihilistic, it is that people have accepted the nihilism and decided to simply treat the nihilism as an irresistible and unchangeable part of the environment, an external condition over which they have no control; like gravity, or the weather. Bridget Phetasy calls this situation post-nihilism, with the idea being that nihilism has already happened and we are living in its wake. As much as I agree that nihilism has been eroding our culture for decades, I don’t think we have ended up in post-nihilism because I don’t think people have given up on meaning.

I think the better name is the one that emerged organically from the culture, and that is “clown world.” Clown world is a term that was developed by people looking for a way to gesture towards the omnipresent absurdity that permeates what’s left of the common culture, and it functions as a meme level description of a world in which daily life is saturated with nonsensical absurdities. These absurdities exist across the political spectrum and are a permanent fixture across the politics-as-entertainment content industrial complex which makes up so much of social media. As one scrolls social media they are treated to a buffet of preposterous inanity from every direction, and one wonders if people get contextual whiplash scrolling through their feeds on social media and seeing the wild swings as the algorithm attempts to figure out what they will click on next.

It is my view that Clown World is the cultural expression of the result of living in postmodernity. That is, we live in a postmodern culture, and when you add postmodernism to a technologically advanced society, the result is clown world. I want to stress that postmodernism by itself is not enough; technology, AI, social media, the saturation of life with screens, the loss of credibility of our institutions, all of this plays a role in the emergence of clown world. However, the connective tissue that holds this all together is postmodernism, and it is postmodernism that creates the combination of cynical nihilism and absurdity that defines clown world.

I’m not exactly sure that we can say that there’s only one cause to this, but I can say that we know that there is at least one cause to this. The current nihilism of our age didn’t come about purely by accident, there’s an entire infrastructure of beliefs, ideas and ideologies, as well as a sort of intellectual machinery, that’s at work which shredded the pillars of meaning that maintained and upheld Western civilization. Without trying to make the story too simple, the foundational claim of western civilization has been under assault for a very long time by intellectuals and academics who thought that Western civilization was beset by innumerable pathologies. These academics looked out at the various pathologies and failings of western civilization, slavery in America, the colonialism of the British, and (most importantly) the rise of Nazism in Germany, and came to the conclusion that western civilization was itself pathological. They took the view that western civilization’s claim to objective truth, meaning, and morality was a sort of false universalism; an expression of cultural arrogance dressed up in the language of objective truth and rigor. They began to take the view that what western civilization put forward as universal, timeless, objective truths were little more than expressions of western civilization’s own sense of superiority. It wasn’t that western civilization got it right and other cultures got it wrong, or that western values were objectively better than other values, it was merely that western civilization (particularly the United States) had an unjustifiable confidence in its own supremacy; and this led it to arrogantly act as though its culturally particular beliefs and values were in fact objective universals which ought to be adopted by everyone.

Once this view had been formulated, it became very important in the mind of these intellectuals to tear down what they saw as the unjustified confidence, arrogance, and hubris of western civilization which had led the west to unduly “privilege” itself, and to place its own culturally particular values upon the pedestal of objectivity. To that end it became an important part of the postmodern project to demonstrate the relativity of meaning, morality, and truth, in order to advance the position that western civilization had no claim to being better than any other culture. All of the judgments concerning meaning, morality, and truth that had been made by western civilization were made according to standards that were (according to the postmoderns) socially constructed and therefore subjective. It was not that western civilization had come across some universally valid principles, it was (according to the postmoderns) that western civilization had socially constructed for itself a set of standards of truth, beauty, and goodness according to its own interests, and had then been using its own culturally particular and self-interested standards to declare themselves to be above everyone else.

Following this, the postmoderns came to take the view that all standards, criteria, and values invoked in the making of any judgement at all were socially constructed, and therefore contained the grubby little fingerprints of the self interested people who constructed them. Consequently the postmoderns began the work of “deconstructing” everything that had been put to use in the service of justifying the claims to objectivity made by western civilization. The result being that postmodern thinkers began to believe that they were capable of in every case seeing through the discourse in which justifications were made to the underlying power structures and systems of oppression that lay beneath the discourse. The result of this entire way of thinking results in both cynicism and nihilism.

It leads to Cynicism because it implies that the only purpose justifications serve is to mask the underlying power structures which really animate and motivate the claims being put forward. The implication of the postmodern way of thinking is that every aspect of the social world and all of its interactions are both constructed with and mediated by power. This means that underneath all the claim about what is true or moral lies structures of power that are really animating the claims in play, with the consequence that every justification put forward for any position at all comes to be seen as nothing more than a mask for self-interested exercise of power, or as the manipulation of discourse in the service of advancing an agenda. Nothing is taken at face value.

It leads to nihilism for two reasons. The first is that if we accept the claim that there can be no objectivity in the realm of truth, morality and meaning, then there can be no way to know what is objectively true, no objectively correct way to interpret the world, and no right or wrong (or better or worse) way to do anything. Everything is subjective, and there is no objective way to determine what way of doing things is better or worse. The second is that if we accept that values and standards of judgement for truth, morality, and meaning are all socially constructed and therefore utterly subjective, then it turns out that truth, morality, and meaning completely evaporate because they become relegated to the category of useful fictions. If all standards, criteria, and values relating to truth, morality, and meaning are socially constructed then we can construct them in just whatever way we want. And if we can construct whatever standards we want and no standard is better than any other standard, then what is the point of having standards at all? If no values are better than any other values then what is the point of having values at all, and how could one possibly choose between different values? All that is left is preference and self interest, and the standards become pointless and meaningless.

If you combine these two things together, the result is a toxic brew of nihilistic cynicism in which all truth claims of any kind are instantly flagged as social constructs that reflect nothing more than personal preference and self-interest, and which are animated by certain power structures that are being buried beneath the unjustified claims to objectivity. The result is that everyone judges everything by asking “whose interests are served and who benefits?” rather than by engaging in questions about what is objectively true, with the unfortunate consequence that people pick what they believe the same way they pick their values: according to their own preferences.

This is the cultural water that everyone is swimming in now.

It is precisely this combination which has unleashed almost all of the preposterous absurdities which define Clown World. In a world without objective principles, standards, and values, there is nothing that can anchor us and orient our judgments. In a world with no objective principles and standards what it is effective rhetoric, intuition pumps, and appeals to emotion. Any lever that you can pull to motivate people to prefer your narrative over the opposition narrative is what wins as the various ideological tribes jockey for the right to have their narrative be the one through which the world is interpreted. What wins is effective rhetoric, and the ability to manipulate discourse in the service of advancing one’s own agenda, whatever that may be. Only in postmodernism could a $2,700 custom dress that says “tax the rich” to an event where tickets sell for $35,000 and have it be taken as a serious political statement.

Everywhere in postmodernity you see the evidence of truth being set aside in the service of advancing an ideology: Gender discourse, transing kids, conspiracy podcasters, abolish the police, activists claiming everything from milk to hockey is racist, millennial feminists attacking while pushing for polyamory; the list of absurdities could go on forever. Every absurd outcome that you can think of, every position that has been advanced completely devoid of any tether to reality, every absurd outcome that makes you want to resign yourself to permanently enjoying the decline; all of them are downstream of the postmodern dissolution of objective meaning, truth, and values.

The Critical Theorists who forged the intellectual machinery of postmodernism never intended any of this, they thought they were creating the tools necessary to tear down the supposed hubris of western civilization. The promissory note of the critical theorists was that by deconstructing and showing to be subjective all of the standards and criteria for truth, meaning, and value which had been invoked by people claiming that their social vision was infeasible, that they would then be able to delegitimize those standards and criteria and by extension the people who advanced those arguments. They thought this would clear the path for them to inherit for themselves the prerogative to establish a new set of standards which would open up the possibility of constructing a world in accordance with the leftist social vision.

The problem is that in doing this they created a machine which completely dissolves and delegitimizes all value structures, including their own. Now when they seek to forward their ideas for how we ought to conduct ourselves now that the enlightenment has been jettisoned, every complaint, objection, and attack that they launched against everyone else’s value structure now applies in equal measure to their own. By creating the universal acid of postmodernism to dissolve the claims of objectivity of everyone else, they actually created an acid which can dissolve and destroy their own claims to objectivity.

In the aftermath of the deconstruction of everything and the relativizing of all truth, meaning, and values, there is nothing which serves as a guide to what is really meaningful and good. This leaves a culture that is hollowed out and desolate; and wasteland of demoralization and pessimism in which people are either bedeviled by nihilism or trying to either returning to some sort of tradition which offers them refuge from meaninglessness, or escaping to hedonism as they seek to “enjoy the decline.”

What is left then is neither the old enlightenment liberal society, nor a new and improved social justice society. What is left is Clown World, and we’re all living in it.

Welcome to postmodernism.