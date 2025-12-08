There is an odd feature of progressive discourse in which the standards of quality used to judge academic work are considered to be inherently racist, sexist, cisheteropatriarchal, and therefore illegitimate, right up until the point that they are not. There is a tradition in academic disciplines oriented towards social justice of attacking the academic standards of Western universities, even though the legitimacy and credibility of those same academics is a product of their having been educated in and employed as professors by those same universities. The obvious contradiction here is a clue that the attack on the standards has something wrong with it, but is continuing to be pushed for other reasons.



The basic idea behind the attack on Western academic standards is that all standards are culturally constructed and therefore reflect both the values of the culture in which they emerged and the interests and biases of the dominant group that enforces them. For this reason all the standards of judgment that were produced by Western civilization are a reflection of interests and biases of a culture of straight white men, privilege straight white males at the expense of everyone else, and are therefore unfit for use as standards. It is typically then asserted that the standards used by Western universities (the standards of objectivity, rigor, logic, reason, rationality, and careful attention to the evidence) are illegitimate as they “privilege” the worldview of straight white Western males. It is then claimed that the demand that all legitimate academic work meet the standards of the Western tradition is a form of intellectual colonialism which serves to legitimize Western claims to knowledge while delegitimizing the knowledge claims of other cultures. This is seen as a sort of intellectual power move by Western civilization which allows Western intellectuals to use academic standards as a way to ensure that the only academic work that is seen as legitimate is the work which is aligned with the assumptions, values, and interests of Western civilization.



The conclusion that is typically drawn is that Western academic standards need to be replaced by other standards that treat the “ways of knowing” developed by other cultures as equals, with the implication that such things as “indigenous ways of knowing” are to be put on equal footing with the methods of science, math, engineering, and logic as they have been developed in the Western tradition. On this view the conception of knowledge building and discovery that lies at the heart of the Western rationalistic tradition is not to be “privileged” over and above the conception of knowledge building and discovery that exists in other cultures. So the indigenous ways of knowing and folk wisdom of Third World cultures are to be accorded equal respect to the conclusions that are drawn using the methods and rigor that have been developed in the Western rationalistic tradition.



The glaring contradiction here is that all of the people who created and advanced these arguments are intellectuals that were trained using the very standards that they now decry as being illegitimate. Leaving the obvious question: “If the standards under which you were trained and received your degrees are illegitimate, why should we take you seriously when you point to your credentials in order to claim expertise?” After all, if the training they received was done according to illegitimate standards then the degrees conferred by institutions following those standards ought to be seen as likewise illegitimate. Predictably, this implication seems to consistently escape the notice of academics in Western universities who spend their days arguing against the legitimacy of Western academic standards. In addition to this glaring oversight, the fact is that the argument against Western academic standards is never invoked when Western methods produce theories which are useful for advancing the vision of social justice preferred by those leading the charge to decolonize Western universities.



What we have then is an argument that is deployed strategically only when it serves to advance the cause of Critical Social Justice. A recent example of this strategic deployment occurred when a student at Oklahoma University wrote a paper in which she claimed that there were only two genders, and cited as her source for this claim the Bible, a paper for which she received a mark of zero. This caused quite a stir when TPUSA took up the cause and began to put pressure on Oklahoma University to regrade the paper, arguing that the mark of zero was the result of blatant discrimination against Christian conservatives. A number of leftist academics took to social media to argue that the mark of zero was deserved. “We have standards,” they shouted, and this paper didn’t meet those standards. I was unable to locate a single social justice academic who defended her on the grounds that quoting the Bible as a source of truth was an “alternative way of knowing” that ought to be respected.



To the typical person this looks like a clear-cut case of hypocrisy and double standards. However, if you actually understand the worldview on which the outlook is built they are actually being perfectly consistent in their application of their moral and political standards, and I would like to explain why.