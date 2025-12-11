For a long time I have avoided speaking about Candace Owens’ exploitation of Charlie Kirk’s murder; both because this sort of thing is typically outside of my lane, and because even though I have criticized Candace before, I think that deriving engagement in the form of criticism is part of the game she is playing. However, things have advanced to the point where I feel I have a moral responsibility to explain the tactics and strategy that Candace is using so that people have the tools to help their friends avoid falling into her trap. I will not litigate the entire body of Candace’s work here, as that would take several essays, and others have done that better. Rather, I will simply lay out the tactics and strategies she uses in a way that makes her game transparent. This essay is not particularly long, because Candace game is not particularly complicated.



Make no mistake, Candace’s audience is huge, and the only way to disabuse people of the notion that she is a bold truth teller is to make her tactics and strategy transparent. So that’s what I am going to do. And, because I feel this essay needs to be put in the hands of everyone who knows anyone who has fallen under Candace’s spell, the essay is not paywalled.



Let’s begin.



The first thing to understand is that Candace’s game functions by means of the use of a series of plausibly deniable social and emotional maneuvers. She does not operate by the use of straightforward lies, because that would open her up to having her claims falsified. Instead, she operates in the realm of innuendo and subversion. She casts aspersions, makes suggestions, weaponizes unjustified insinuations, and otherwise proceeds by implying things; she rarely makes explicit claims that are open to falsification. By proceeding in this way, she is able to advance her conspiracy without having to make her claims fully explicit and therefore subject to critical evaluation. Thus Candace avoids making her most controversial and insidious claims explicit, and instead prefers to leave untoward implications hanging in the air for her audience. Further, she carefully avoids using public facts to bolster her most outrageous claims. Instead, she relies on a combination of gossip, hearsay, and unjustified guesswork (which she treats like solid evidence) in order to advance her most controversial claims without leaving herself open to being fact checked. She engages in drawing unjustified conclusions on the basis of facts which do not in any way provide sufficient proof to support the conclusions which she has drawn, and then uses the unjustified conclusions to advance her conspiracy. By use of this suite of rhetorical and argumentative tactics, Candace can advance her theories without relying on conclusions drawn from facts that actually support those conclusions. She will then seek to bolster her credibility to her audience by claiming that no one has been able to find a single fact which she got wrong, which is technically true, but only because her most outrageous claims are not explicitly asserted and don’t actually rely on any falsifiable facts.



A related aspect of this is that Candace selectively uses out-of-context quotes, images, and data points to put together the pieces of a puzzle that isn’t there. She is able to selectively pick from a buffet of facts only those facts which she can weave into a narrative of her choosing. In this way she is able to totally ignore the bigger picture, and create the impression that a different picture has emerged, simply by selectively picking and choosing which bits and pieces of information that she puts in front of her audience.



This strategy can best be exemplified by a meme:



While this is bad enough, the more insidious part of her game is that it doesn’t rely entirely on logical fallacies or arguments; it relies on a set of emotional and social maneuvers which allow her to accrue credibility while draining her rivals of any legitimacy to criticize her. In this way she actually relies more on social and emotional tactics rather than argumentative and intellectual tactics.



Candace is using her “investigation” to cast a cloud of suspicion over everyone at TPUSA (including Erika Kirk) so she can position herself as the only one with the moral authority to inherit the role of caretaker of Charlie’s legacy and his place in the conservative movement. By insinuating that everyone at TPUSA (including Erika) needs to be investigated regarding Charlie Kirk’s murder, Candace places them all under a cloud of suspicion and therefore casts aspersions on their legitimacy as stewards of Charlie’s legacy and heirs to Charlie’s mission. The way that this works is that by making herself the sole trustworthy investigator, she can claim that her investigation has caused her to be rightfully suspicious of Charlie’s inner circle, thereby placing them under a cloud of suspicion while draining them of their credibility in representing Charlie Kirk, his legacy, and his views. In doing this she undercuts their claim to be the caretakers of his legacy, while leaving her own standing in the matter unquestioned. Her strategy is to use innuendo, suggestion, and insinuation to taint the moral authority of everyone in Charlie’s inner circle, and leave herself as the only one left standing that is untainted by suspicion, and thus the only one fit to inherit the role as the caretaker of Charlie’s legacy.



The one weak point of this strategy is that Charlie stopped having Candace speak at TPUSA events because some of what she said was outside the boundaries of what he was willing to tolerate in his events. This shows clearly that Charlie would never have selected Candace as his successor. After all, why would he pick someone with views so far outside the boundaries of what he found acceptable that he refused to have her speak at his events? In order to undercut this point, Candace adopts a rather unsavory and dishonest approach. In the video below you will see that Candace calls Charlie “the slave”:

The reason she does this is to drain Charlie of his agency and suggest the decision to have her stop speaking at TPUSA wasn’t actually Charlie’s, it was the masters that he was a slave to. This allows here to present Charlies removal of her from TPUSA events as something he was forced to do, and thus prevent it from counting against her standing as heir to his legacy. This is how she turns the repudiation of her views (in the form of Charlie removing her as a TPUSA speaker) into a betrayal carried out by nefarious actors. She can say “Charlie didn’t remove me, it was the decision of the same friends who approved of the decision to kill him.” You will notice that Candace provides no evidence that Charlie was a “slave,” nor that he lacked the agency or ability to exercise control over his own organization. She simply wraps that comment in an emotional plea to know “why was Charlie murdered,” and continues on as though she’s justified in saying it even though she hasn’t provided any evidence. And if one does challenge her, she can backtrack by saying it was a slip of the tongue in a moment of grief.



The genius of her strategy of carrying out this game under the guise of an “investigation” is that she never has to actually deliver the goods by finding the killer and naming him. She merely has to keep the ruse going until Charlie’s audience comes to see her as his legitimate successor. Once she consolidates his audience, she can move on and take Charlie’s audience with her. All she has to do is to keep insinuating that Charlie’s friends were in some way involved with his murder, but say that “they covered their tracks well enough that we just can’t quite find the smoking gun,” (even though the police literally already have Tyler Robinson’s smoking gun) and then claim she’ll never give up but that she has done all she can and is moving on. This puts her in a position to be able to consolidate and retain Charlie’s audience, because every time Erika Kirk or other members of Charlie’s inner circle try to assert themselves as the rightful caretakers of his legacy and heirs to his mission, she can just “re-open the investigation” as an excuse to once again trot out her innuendo and insinuations in order to put Charlie’s wife and inner circle back under a cloud of suspicion.



The most insidious part of this all is that she creates legitimacy for this endeavor by sprinkling her conspiracy theories with emotional pleas and references to her past association with Charlie. She treats her friendship and association with Charlie Kirk like a heritage that bestows upon her the right to serve as his successor, while treating his removal of her from TPUSA events as a conspiracy carried out by nefarious actors which therefore doesn’t count against her claim. This entire strategy involves nothing but the use of emotional pleas, heated rhetoric, and a pile of totally unjustified insinuations, innuendo, and suggestions. The brilliant part of this strategy is that it can rely entirely on gossip, hearsay, conjecture, and innuendo; she doesn’t ever need to actually provide a shred of evidence that would hold up in court. That’s why it’s so evil. Her game is nothing more than a set of unjustified assertions masked by innuendo and insinuation that she wraps in emotional pleas and righteous indignation in order to circumvent people’s intellectual defenses, all of which gets aimed at the hearts of hurting people trying to make sense of Charlie Kirk’s murder.

An important thing to note is that Candace strategy relies heavily on leveraging certain aspects of human thinking and psychology to work. Her heavy use of emotional pleas and whist-full remembrances of her time with Charlie serve to disarm people while upregulating the audience emotional responses. In my essay on reason vs. intuition I explain how humans have two style of thinking. One is explicit reasoning, and the other is intuitive thinking. Explicit reason relies on clearly stated premises and rules of reasoning that are used to draw valid conclusions. Intuitive thinking relies on snap judgements, best guesses, hunches, and other processes that we do in a natural and implicit way. By way of example, recognizing people you haven’t seen in a long time, or knowing how someone is feeling is intuitive thinking, calculating your takes is explicit reasoning. Candace makes heavy use of inviting her audience to use intuitive thinking to come to their conclusions, and she also relies heavily on intuitive modes of communication. Candace almost never lays out here case is a step by step manner where all the evidence, both for and against, can be adjudicated. Rather, she tends to simply use innuendo, suggestions, and insinuation to leaver certain implications hanging in the air for her audience to pick up on, or she lays out incomplete piece of information which people can use to develop a “hunch” about what really happened. All of this adds up to people using best guesses, hunches, and their emotions to derive conclusions from incomplete information that Candace has selected in order to create the story she wants to tell.\=

Finally, Candace has taken advantage of the fact that in order to criticize her you have to engage with her content and drive views to her channel. This is a strategy that is often known as “controversy creates cash,” in which someone uses controversy as a way to create publicity. In an attention economy, which is what social media is, the thing that matters from the perspective of monetization is the ability to generate attention and engagement. Even if you hate watch someone, you’re still watching them, and by responding to them you get your audience involved in the controversy. This creates a cycle in which people become invested in what happens to the discourse (whose winning!? are people buying into this!? What’s happening!?), which means people are paying attention to the controversial discourse, and to the person generating the controversy. As such, the person creating the controversy increases their visibility and, more importantly, the amount of attention they are receiving online, and the thing that gets monetized online more than anything else is attention: clicks, likes, shares, and engagement. So when Candace spread a wild conspiracy about Charlie Kirk’s death, the responses of heartbreak and outrage, as well as the attempts to get her to stop or to prove her wrong, only serve to increase her engagement and her reach.

It’s brilliant. It is also malevolent and devious.



Candace says Charlie was betrayed, and in a way that is true: I’ll bet Charlie never dreamed that his friend Candace would use his death as a way to inherit his legacy and steal his audience while insinuating his friends (and perhaps his wife) were in some way responsible for his death.



There is no way to make Candace stop. She has enough money that she is immune to financial pressure, and she clearly doesn’t care about the feelings of Charlie’s wife or friends, and so she is also immune to shaming. Given this state of affairs, the solution to dealing with Candace lies in destroying the thing she needs to make her strategy work: the trust of her audience. Her game needs to be exposed for what it is so people stop seeing her as a trustworthy source, because when that happens people will stop sharing her clips, engaging with her content, and paying her attention. This is the only way to end her corrosive influence on the political right. While we can hope that the Tyler Robinson trial will lay out enough evidence to torpedo her conspiracy theories, that trial may not occur for some time, and until then Candace is going to continue to fill the world with her theories and conjectures. This means that it falls to all of us to expose her tactics and strategy to everyone we know, in order to prevent Candace from installing herself as the successor to Charlie Kirk and further spreading her malevolent influence.



With all that being said, Candace has exposed the Achilles heel of the conservative movement: conservatives rely on social media personalities and podcasters to carry their message to the people and help their constituents think about politics, morality, and current events. Those of us who consider ourselves to be conservatives need to think carefully about how to fix this problem before it destroys us.