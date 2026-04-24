A few weeks ago on X I said that I don’t think people realize the degree to which so many social and political influencers live lives totally disconnected from what they say online. I have had the opportunity to be around some of these people at various events. I’ve been able to see what’s going on with these people when they are offline:

- Trad wives who sleep around

- Leftists who hoard money

- Social conservatives who are gay

- Feminists who chase far-right men

- Fitness influencers who take Ozempic instead of using their own diet plans

- Both the leftists who are performatively non-judgmental about polyamory and the manosphere guys claiming to have harems are almost always in monogamous relationships

- Wife guys who cheat

- Feminist men who abuse women

- Dating coaches who can’t get a date or who cheat on their spouses

- Marriage counselors who are divorced

- Women who performatively hate whiteness for clicks but who always date white men

- Performative right-wing racists with black girlfriends

- And, of course, leftists and trad influencers who are dating each other and sleeping together.

The point is that enormous numbers of influencers are theater kids at heart, and everything they do online is a performance. Everything you see online is curated, framed, and carried out by people who want it to be consumed as content. Nothing you see online is real, and you need to remember that.

This is why almost all the feminist hot takes you see online are just women using feminist theory to create rage-bait for clicks. Here’s an example that’s been making the rounds recently:

This woman made content about how marriage is slavery and not wanting kids — now she says she’s getting married, and that it’s okay to do that if you want kids. She has a podcast called “Maneater” which is basically full of anti-male and anti-marriage content and has 430K followers on TikTok. She is represented by Brillstein Entertainment Partners, a firm that represents both Hollywood stars and influencers. With industry backing (which she has) a creator of her size can quite easily pull more than $120,000 per year. She is also clearly dating a man who is very wealthy, because she produced another TikTok where she showed everyone the $6,000 Christian Dior handbag he bought her. It is important to drive the point home. She spent a very long time cultivating an audience on TikTok by making claims to the effect that marriage is a form of slavery, and then on that very same TikTok channel she tells everyone that she is marrying a man who can afford to buy her a $6,000 handbag for Christmas.

Here is why she does that: