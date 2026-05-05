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It has become somewhat cliché to point out that political discourse has atrophied to the point where it has become all but impossible for people to discuss their differences with one another.



A number of people have laid this phenomenon at the feet of Donald Trump, whose insulting names for other Republicans (crooked Hillary, lyin’ Ted, etc.) have become the stuff of legend. The argument is that his particular brand of rhetoric is in some significant way responsible for driving the move toward increasing crass political rhetoric, because he legitimized the use of blunt, crass rhetoric by doing it from the office of the presidency. Another popular theory tries to place the blame on social media; the theory being that the incentive structure of social media rewards whoever can get the most attention, and a number of great ways to get attention involve things that lower the quality of discourse: rage-baiting, vulgarity, over-simplified content, content that is intended to provoke emotional responses, interpersonal drama, deliberately adopting offensive or controversial stances to get people talking, and so on. Both of these explanations make the same move: to assert that the increasing polarization and gridlocked nature of politics is downstream of the vulgarization of politics, and that if we want a more effective politics we need to deal first with the vulgarizing of politics.



This is an interesting theory as far as it goes, but I think the main problem with it is that it gets the causation backwards. Political discourse did not atrophy because it became vulgarized, it became vulgarized as a result of having atrophied to the point of being impossible to navigate. I think that the vulgarization of American politics is a symptom of the underlying atrophy of political discourse and not the cause. The vulgarization of American politics is the result of people’s frustration with a discourse that was so broken that it actually served as an impediment to solving the problems that people were concerned with. So, when the arena of public political discourse, with its norms of civility and politeness, became a morass of platitudes, virtue signalling, political correctness, and tone policing, people turned to forms of expression that were crude, crass, and vulgar in order to use them as a blade that could slice through the impenetrable quagmire of political discourse and allow their point to be heard.



In essence, the discourse had become so dominated by progressive leftist opinion, and so intolerant of any political or social opinion that read as being right wing (or which was associated with conservatism) that it became impossible for the political right to actually get the progressive left to engage with them in good faith, or to take their ideas seriously. Whenever a conservative (particularly a social conservative) did venture outside the ghetto of conservative media and into the world of mainstream culture to voice his opinions, he was promptly met with a combination of seething contempt and dismissive snark that was deployed with the intention of mocking the person so hard that it became impossible for them to be taken seriously. Progressive leftists destroyed the social persona and the ability of conservatives to be held in good standing in the discourse, and they did it via snark.



There was an essay written a very long time ago which argued that snark, which the coiner of the term described as “a hostile, knowing, bitter tone of contempt is,” was the antidote to smarm. Smarm is of course the cynical and self-serving invocation of civility and politeness as a shield from criticism; it is the attitude that a politician caught in a lie uses when he says “How dare you accuse me? I am an Iraqi war veteran and a family man!” The idea was that smarm’s insincere invocation of civility norms functioned as a sort of protective social barrier that insulated the user from criticism - even when that criticism was valid. The thinking was that the biting, rude, insulting attitude of snark worked as a sort of social acid that dissolved the social defenses raised by the use of smarm. In other words, the best way to deal with a politician who cynically invoked his military service as a way to trigger civility norms in order to protect him from criticism, is to deploy a combination of relentlessly mocking meta-aware rudeness and hostility in the service of piercing smarmy rhetoric. The claim is that since the effectiveness of smarm as a defense rests on the acknowledgment of and adherence to certain social norms of civility, that the deployment of self-aware ironic sarcasm could be used as a way to implicitly indicate to the listener that the sort of invocation of smarm was insincere while the caustic rude mockery could be used to take the smarmy person down a peg.



The problem was, that the snark did not stay reserved for those who had engaged in smarmy tactic; it soon came to be the default response of progressives to any conservative or right leaning person who dared oppose any core element of the progressive leftist project.



The article in defense of snark that I just mentioned was written in 2013, at the height of the progressive left’s dominance of culture, government, education, and almost all of our sense-making institutions. This was the period when Jon Stewart was seen as a sort of moral arbiter of liberalism, when most of the late night hosts and comedians treated the right like a joke; something to be laughed at not seriously engaged, and when the left had the social, cultural, and political high ground almost everywhere, and leftist moral authority was taken for granted default almost everywhere. It was during this period, in the post George W. Bush period when Barack Obama won two elections and liberals were dominant in both politics and culture simultaneously, that progressive leftists developed a sense that they had won the culture wars, all that was left was enforcement. Progressive leftist law professor Mark Tushnet wrote an influential piece declaring that the left had won the culture wars, and therefore the only question worth talking about was how to deal with the losers. In other words, the culture wars were over, and all that was left was to decide whether to proverbially shoot the survivors or send them into exile. His exact quote was “For liberals, the question now is how to deal with the losers in the culture wars.”



Strikingly, there are two things that the 2013 liberals didn’t seem to consider. The first is that they may have actually been wrong in some of their assumptions and that time would show that the conservatives were actually correct in a number of their assumptions. The second is that they were only “winning,” they had not actually *won* yet; that they had pulled ahead in the culture war but that this was temporary and not permanent.



It was in this environment of progressive cultural and political triumph that a style of engagement emerged that Emmett Rensin called “the smug style in American Liberalism.” The animating feature of this smug style was the “knowingness” of it all. According to Rensin’s article the smug style is “a way of conducting politics, predicated on the belief that American life is not divided by moral difference or policy divergence — not really — but by the failure of half the country to know what's good for them.” The basic outlook of the triumphant progressives of 2013 was that they had won the culture wars, that they alone possessed the moral authority to speak credibly on moral issues, and those who disagreed with them were not merely wrong but inferior both morally and intellectually. The default view of many progressives is that it does no good to even attempt to persuade conservatives and right wingers of anything since they lack the intelligence and moral goodness to be reasoned with, the only thing that’s worth doing is using social shaming to force a change of mind or ridicule as a way to ostracize them and destroy their social standing.



The upshot of all this was that through the 2010’s it became nearly impossible for anyone with right wing views on marriage, immigration, trans issues, race issues, colonialism, or education to get a fair hearing in the public square. Any attempt to bring forth conservative arguments on such issues was met with a deluge of dismissive, rude, caustic jeering and mockery. Conservative ideas were not met with arguments and evidence, they were met with a combination of searing hostility, open contempt, and condescending snark.



What I want to suggest is that the snark and smugness of the liberal response to conservative ideas in essence made dialogue impossible. You can’t get into a good faith debate with someone whose engagement with you oscillated only between searing contempt and condescending snark. It was against this backdrop that conservatives adopted the strategy of engaging in simple, crude, crass, and vulgar responses to liberal snark. In the same way that progressives adopted snark as a tool to cut through smarm, conservatives adopted vulgar simplification as a way to cut through the smugness and snark of progressives.

This is not a defense of vulgarization, just an explanation of it.



For starters, a person who is being smug and snarky only comes off as having the upper hand and doing well if they are seen to be utterly outclassing their intellectual opponents in every way. If you are clearly winning a debate against a smarmy person who is obviously losing the debate - and can be seen by the audience to be obviously losing the debate - then smugness and snark serve to reinforce one’s position and to put the other person “in their place” so to speak. In other words, when a very smart person who is seen to be in the right snarks at a manipulative person who is clearly in the wrong, then smugness and snark can be effective rhetorical tools for destroying the other person’s credibility while making sure everyone knows who is winning and who is losing. During the 2010’s it was simply taken for granted in the culture that progressives were smarter, better educated, and morally superior to conservatives. This was the default assumption of most of the late night comedy set, most of the journalist class, and almost all of the prestige media publications. For this reason progressive snark always came across well, and conservatives who were victims of it always ended up looking like total idiots (one can think of all the conservatives humiliated by Jon Stewart and Stephen Colbert). This is what happens when the moral and intellectual assumptions of the culture align with progressives, and progressive assumptions are taken to be the correct default assumptions of the culture. However, this tactic *ONLY* works if the person using it has the upper hand and is seen to be having the upper hand. If a person is seen to be losing a debate and tries to be condescending and snarky they don’t actually look like they’re “cutting through the bullshit” or putting anyone in their place; they look arrogant and off-putting.



What began to happen in the middle part of the 2010’s is that progressives, having thought the culture war was over, went full speed ahead on a number of initiatives that turned out to be incredibly unpopular with regular people: trans kids, mass immigration, safe injection sites for hard drugs, short sentences for violent criminals, ugly racial identity politics, and a host of other issues. Of course, the way they went about advocating for these policies tended to be between jargon laden academic speak (we must invoke marginalized voices to speak against the heteronormative patriarchy and the systemic racism that is structurally embedded to oppress historical minorities and people of color), and the rhetorical tonic of caustic snark I have outlined. This sort of strategy works with the social and cultural wind at your back, but when you are a minority acting like a majority and you condescend to the people you need to win elections, this strategy falls flat.



It was becoming apparent in the mid 2010’s that the progressive project was struggling. The consequences of many of their policies were coming into view and those policies were not popular. What made this situation maddening is that progressives used the cultural momentum they had built up beginning in 2008 to essentially short-circuit any discussion of issues like immigration by invoking heavy amounts of snark and smugness to make debating these issues almost impossible. And failing that, they used cancel culture to punish their opponents. In a situation where the person using the snark does not have the upper hand and is not on the right side of the issue, but continues to use snark to short circuit the conversation, one very effective strategy is vulgarization.



Let me give an example.



In 2016 Elizabeth Warren was asked at a CNN town hall about how she would respond if she met a voter who claimed to have traditional beliefs about marriage and thought marriage was between one man and one woman. Watch her response:



She responded by saying “Then marry one woman…..assuming you can find one.” Warren is being asked how she would respond to a good faith question from a sincere conservative religious person and she tells everyone that she would respond with condescension and snark - at which point she is greeted with rapturous applause from the progressive audience and a standing ovation. It isn’t just that she was being snarky, it was that her snark actually got her a long standing ovation because the audience approved of her decision to respond to good faith objections with snark.. There is simply no way to have a sincere conversation with a person who has made “I will use sarcasm and snark against anyone who sincerely disagrees with me” as part of their presidential campaign. So, what does one do in order to fight this? You can’t argue with Elizabeth Warren because she has bragged about how she’s only going to give you snark and sarcasm, and that is going to make sincere and productive discourse impossible.



In 2016 when Donald Trump was running for president he was faced with criticism from Elizabeth Warren. As you’ll remember, Warren had claimed that she was a Native American, but when she got DNA tested it came back that she was….1/1024 Native American. So when Warren criticized Trump what did Trump do? Did he give a good faith answer or response to her? No. He gave her the nickname “Pocahontas” as a way to make fun of her and ridicule her for claiming native American heritage when she has almost no Native American blood in her. This is the vulgarization of politics…and it is also an incredibly effective way to fight back against someone who has announced their intention to respond to any good faith objection you make with snark.



This is why the voters picked Trump.



They realized that arguing and debating with progressives was impossible because progressives had saturated the political discourse with snark in a way that made dialogue impossible.



Imagine now that a progressive accuses a conservative of "invoking discourses of homophobia and heterosexism and engaging in transphobic rhetoric in the service of marginalizing LGBTQ folx by not letting children get gender affirming care," and the conservative responds by saying they don't think 12 year olds should be given puberty blockers and cross sex hormones, the progressive typically snarks back with "why do you care?" or "you sure care about kids genitals a lot." There is no way to have a dialogue with that person. Rather than trying to get into an academic argument about gender ideology with someone who’s just using snark to make them look stupid, conservatives have started to simply respond with: "You guys cut the tits off of teenagers and the dicks off of kids, get out of here."



This too is the vulgarization of politics.



But it is also a rhetorically effective way to cut through the overintellectualized rationalizations of progressives, while at the same time punishing them for being so outrageously sarcastic and snarky.



I am not saying that I like this move, or that I approve of it. What I am saying is that the use of crass, crude, vulgar, and blunt rhetoric is a very effective tool for dealing with a situation where your opponent creates an impenetrable layer of smugness and snark. I actually don’t like this strategy, but I do UNDERSTAND the strategy, and the reason why this particular rhetorical tactic has proven so effective. When a person uses highbrow rhetoric as a way to condescend and snark at you for opposing “gender affirming care,” a very effective rhetorical reply is “we don’t need sex changes for 12 year olds, and you don’t get to cut the penis off a child.” Yes, that is an extremely crass and indelicate way to have the conversation. It is also very effective.



I think that a lot of the political right’s invocation of vulgar rhetoric is aimed towards destroying the ability of the left to weaponize civility norms in the service of trying to shame, silence, and ostracize conservatives, or as a way to bury the right with snark. The blunt force of the vulgar rhetoric is an attempt to cut through the over-intellectualized rationalizations and snark. Vulgarity has been adopted by conservatives in hopes that it can be used as a tool to cut through the faux sophistication of leftist rhetoric and their attempts to short circuit debate through snark.



Again, I am not defending the practice and I think there are other ways to accomplish that goal. What I am saying is that I understand why the tactic has been adopted. And if you want to change something (and I would like to lessen the coarsening and vulgarizing of our politics) the first step is understanding it.