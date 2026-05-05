Wokal distance

Wokal distance

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Lupyen Young's avatar
Lupyen Young
May 5

Spot on. I’ll add this: the erosion of their platform isn’t just due to snark; it’s also the result of Cancel Culture Debt©.

Here’s how it works:

A target is accused of being a racist, misogynist, sex offender, fascist, whatever. The Useful Idiots believe it without question, the accused is socially exiled, and the left declares victory.

Temporarily.

The problem? The accused KNOWS it’s not true. It doesn’t matter that their entire network is crashing down on them, they maintain 100% conviction in who they are.

This triggers an immediate recontextualization. They start questioning every past accusation they’ve ever heard, and patterns emerge: the tactics, the infrastructure, and the key players. They can “see the whole board”.

In short, the left just manufactured its own enlightened defector.

In isolation, this would be manageable. But they’ve been spamming these accusations for years. Now there’s a rapidly growing army of the enlightened, and they’re comparing notes.

“Oh, you were falsely accused too? Here’s your orientation packet. You can join the others down the hall.”

Ironically, the best thing the left could do right now would be to stop smearing people. BUT THEY CAN’T. Their entire platform is built on it. And at a deeper level, I suspect some irreversible personality disorders are driving the behavior.

Reply
Share
Patrick Selden's avatar
Patrick Selden
May 5

An excellent, thought-provoking essay - thanks...

☝🏻😎

Reply
Share
6 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Wokal Distance · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture