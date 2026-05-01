In my piece about the 1960s I claimed that the countercultural narrative that has animated American arts and culture and captured the imaginations of the American political left is coming to an end. The idea was that the conditions which gave birth to the paradigm of mainstream culture vs. counterculture have eroded, and that for this reason the features of the culture which made the countercultural narrative compelling for the last 60 years are now gone.

The story of the 60s is so well known it hardly bears repeating. As Thomas Frank describes it: “For as long as America is torn by culture wars, the 1960s will remain the historical terrain of conflict. Although popular memories of that era are increasingly vague and generalized—the stuff of classic rock radio and commemorative television replayings of the 1968 Chicago riot footage—we understand ‘the sixties’ almost instinctively as the decade of the big change, the birthplace of our own culture, the homeland of hip, an era of which the tastes and discoveries and passions, however obscure their origins, have somehow determined the world in which we are condemned to live.” Almost everyone has been told the stories about the cultural battles between hippies and conformists, flower children and men in gray flannel suits, the mainstream of society vs. the counterculture.

My contention is that for a very long time the axis along which American culture has turned has been the supposed schism between mainstream culture and the counterculture. Following Thomas Frank, Andrew Potter, and Joseph Heath, I think that the counterculture provided the impetus for a huge amount of America’s creative, artistic, and cultural output. Almost every single fashion trend, music style, aesthetic, film, artistic movement, design innovation, and just about anything else you can think of was in some way or other influenced by both the ideas and sensibility of America’s counterculture. The basic thesis of the counterculture was that the conformity of American life which was necessary in order to keep “the system” functioning was created by saturating society with messaging and ideology that had as its goal propagandizing the masses into accepting the ideology of the ruling elite (“the man”) and complying with the demands of “the system.” According to this theory, the goal of “the system” is to dampen and repress creativity, individuality, and authenticity in order to turn people into compliant, unthinking cogs in the machine of society; in this way the machine is able to maintain control over the populace through psychological control rather than sheer use of force.

The response from the counterculture was simple: that if the way the machine functions is through the cultural suppression of authenticity, creativity, and individuality, then the way to fight back is to create a new culture of spontaneous creativity and authenticity which will go against the culture created by the machine. Thus, the best way to fight “the man” is by making great books, movies, music, fashion, and other cultural products. To be fair to the counterculture, many of the greatest forms of music and fashion ever created came out of the counterculture. Rock and roll was essentially created as a way of “sticking it to the man.”

My basic contention is…