We need to talk about feminism.

For at least the last 60 years, various feminists have been arguing that Western society is under the control of something called “the patriarchy.” This patriarchy is thought to be an insidious system of social control through which men are privileged and benefit at the expense of women. If one takes feminists seriously, almost everything in society is thought to be either a product of, or complicit in, producing and maintaining this oppressive social structure. Here is an incomplete list of things that have been “problematized” as having been complicit in patriarchy and thus the oppression of women:

marriage, monogamy, cheerleading, abstinence-only education, mansplaining, men taking up too much space (manspreading), sex-segregated spaces, not having sex-segregated spaces, banning abortion, legalizing abortion, men looking at attractive women (the male gaze), catcalling, beauty standards, diets, gender roles, unsolicited compliments, commenting on women’s fashion, domestic chores, the wage gap, longer lines for women’s bathrooms, wives taking their husbands’ last names, office thermostats being set too low, high shelves in stores that women can’t reach, asking women if they are married, the “motherhood penalty,” emotional labor, traditional masculinity, toxic masculinity, manterrupting, capitalism, K-12 education, and the song “Dear Future Husband” by Meghan Trainor.

The length of the list demonstrates the breadth of the critique. The problem here is that if we take the critique seriously, it implies that the patriarchy is so vast and broad that almost every side of every idea can be problematized as being complicit in patriarchy. I will provide a single concrete example in order to flesh out the point.

There is a debate in literary circles about whether or not the intention of an author ought to be taken as authoritative in determining the meaning of a text, or whether every text is open to interpretation by readers. The basic dispute is about whether an author reserves the right to decide what is the “correct” interpretation of his work, or whether the interpretation of a work is up to the interpreters. For our purposes, what is interesting is that various feminist literary critics took opposite sides of this debate, with each arguing that the other side was complicit in upholding patriarchy. John M. Ellis explains that:

“Instead of immersing themselves in the logic of the question and trying to carry it further, they are content to find some snippet that can be made to support their agenda and carry it off. The superficiality of this approach to the problem of intention can be illustrated by two feminists who use different snippets from the debate to attack male hegemony, with the result that they end up on opposite sides of the theoretical question. One argues that to take a text in the context of its author’s intent is to be committed to a patriarchal notion of authority and that feminists should resist this “arbitrariness of patriarchal hegemony” by putting in question “the authority of authors, that is to say the propriety of paternity.” But the other argues that to ignore author is to ignore gender and that to oppose “male critics’ trivialization, contempt or neglect of the author … is one of the first steps in an emerging feminist critic’s rebellion against the critical establishment.” In both cases the use of theory is opportunistic and superficial, and neither makes any real contact with the issues that are present in the well-developed argument and analysis that already existed.”

The problem is obvious: patriarchy can be used to take both sides of any issue. If women are encouraged to cover up feminists can argue the patriarchy is suppressing their sexuality. If women are encouraged to show some skin, feminists can argue that women are being exposed to the “male gaze.” The way feminists have theorized patriarchy allows them to attribute almost anything and everything to patriarchy, or to assert that whatever is up for analysis is in some way complicit in patriarchy and therefore in the oppression of women. The result is that feminist have created a concept so elastic and fluid that it can be applied to every side of every issue. In the process, they have posited the existence of a social structure with an incredibly strange set of properties and causal powers: patriarchy is invisible, socially constructed, permeates all human interaction and institutions, structures society, creates inequality, causes domestic violence, supports capitalism, creates homophobia, produces social inequality, and results in the oppression of both men and women. In short, feminists have created a theory that allows them to invoke patriarchy as a mechanism to explain almost anything, without ever specifying any concrete criteria which would allow for the falsification of their theory.

Too many people have sought to push back on the accusation that Western society is a patriarchy by trying to falsify the theory by accruing data that would prove the patriarchy does not exist. This is a mistake because, as we have seen, the theory of patriarchy can argue all sides of any issue and is able to claim that any state of affairs is indicative of the operation of patriarchy. So just like many other critical theories, its structure has the effect of rendering it immune to falsification. This is why a different strategy is needed to show why the theory of patriarchy is no good, and that is what I will provide in this essay.