Without trying to create to much of a controversy, I would like to know what our friends on the political left think the point of a democracy is? What exactly is it that they think we do when we are voting, and what do they think the point of voting is? Because it looks to me like the left has decided that the political right is never allowed to govern legitimately.

Let me explain:

One of the more effective tactics of political activists has been a form of civil disobedience in which people seek to demonstrate the unjust nature of a law by getting arrested for breaking it. The strategy was to break the law in full view of the public, get arrested, and then hope the spectacle of getting arrested over breaking a terrible law succeeds in drawing attention to how unjust and unfair the law was. The idea was to get attention by getting arrested for breaking the law and then say, “Look at what I did, and then look at how I was punished in response. Very clearly what I did in no way justifies the punishment prescribed under the law. This means the punishment does not fit the crime, and therefore this is not a just law which we ought to get rid of.” Martin Luther King Jr. wrote about this exact tactic in his “Letter from Birmingham Jail”: “One who breaks an unjust law must do so openly, lovingly, and with a willingness to accept the penalty. I submit that an individual who breaks a law that conscience tells him is unjust, and who willingly accepts the penalty of imprisonment in order to arouse the conscience of the community over its injustice, is in reality expressing the highest respect for law.” Notice that bold section.

The entire strategy hinges on the willingness of activists to show respect for the law by accepting in good-faith the penalty for breaking it. The reason the strategy is so effective is that it doesn’t use force or intimidation to make its point, it attempts to persuade the public by appealing to their consciences.



This is not what the modern social justice movement is doing.



The modern social justice movement seeks to override the laws it objects to by engaging in direct actions that make it impossible to enforce the laws it doesn’t like, while using sophisticated planning and tactics to avoid getting arrested. They are not trying to use persuasion or to appeal to the conscience of the people to get them to change their minds; they are simple trying to veto the actions and policies that they object to.



The way this generally works is that they engage in demonstrations, occupations, blockades, noise-making, intimidation, roadblocking, and other such tactics in order to prevent law enforcement officers from being able to enforce the law. The idea is to engage in actions that physically impede officers trying to do their job—that block the path of officers, prevent officers from going into certain areas, and slow the progress of officers as they seek to enforce the law. The idea is to use passive tactics, like blocking roads, standing between officers and illegal immigrants, forming human chains in front of the entrances to buildings, and standing in front of police vehicles. The strategy here is simple: to use passive tactics to prevent officers from doing their job, and then when officers use physical force to arrest people who are blocking doors, roads, cars, or officers, they use anonymity, swarms, human chains, and “de-arresting” as strategies to prevent law enforcement from arresting them for obstructing while acting as if the arrests are unprovoked. In other words,