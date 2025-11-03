Why is it that the most absurd beliefs held by leftists are the beliefs that emerged from their most educated people? Typically, when movements radicalize and adopt false beliefs, it is because they have adopted certain superstitious beliefs that emerge from their less educated supporters. However, the absurd beliefs that emerge on the current American left almost always come from their most educated supporters and are created by the academic wing of the social justice movement. One would think that the most obviously absurd beliefs in any movement would be created by the less educated and less intellectually inclined supporters of that movement, or that the least intelligent beliefs of a movement would be those which are cynically adopted by very smart people in order to appeal to less educated and less intelligent people. However, what we find on the left is the exact opposite of this: the most obviously absurd and false beliefs are found among the most educated leftists, and the most down-to-earth and sensible beliefs are found among the least educated leftists.



This dynamic has become so widespread that Americans have even adopted a street-level vocabulary to describe it. They call them “ideas so stupid only an educated person could believe them.” Some examples of this are:

Feminists believing male dominance in sports is due to how women are treated, not due to differences in biology.

Queer theorists believing men can become women.

Postmodernists believing truth is socially constructed and facts are relative to one’s culture.

Marxists believing that “real communism has never been tried.”

In the early days of the rise of “wokeness,” I had a hard time convincing normal people that anyone actually held these views, and I was regularly accused of misrepresenting my opponents because these views (which are widespread on the left today) were seen as so odd that nobody thought that anyone could actually believe them. The perfect example of this can be seen in this clip of Dennis Prager’s appearance on Bill Maher’s show, where Prager told the audience that trans-activists believe that men could menstruate. While he was telling the absolute truth (because that is something that many trans-activists believe), the audience looked at him like he was talking nonsense because they could not believe that anyone could hold such an odd view.

So this leaves us with a puzzle: why are the most absurd beliefs on the left always found among their most educated supporters? While there is something to the idea that the smarter someone is, the better able they are to come up with excuses for whatever they believe, I don’t think that’s what is driving the academic wing of the left to adopt absurd ideas. I think the cycle of self-radicalization in the leftist academic world is inherent to the assumptions baked into the form and style of social criticism favored by leftist academics. Once you understand the basic structure of radicalization, it becomes easier to see why leftist radicalism always occurs among their most educated groups first.