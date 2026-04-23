The New York Times just hosted a polite conversation with the admitted Marxist/Socialist streamer Hasan Piker. In addition to being well known for making millions of dollars streaming, Hasan Piker is well known for using violent rhetoric and imagery while mourning the demise of the Soviet Union. While Piker is not a terrorist, he is on the record as supporting and sympathizing with the terrorist organizations Hamas and Hezbollah. To get a glimpse of the sort of rhetoric he traffics in, I have included a video below of him saying to his audience:

“you need to be shanking these motherfuckers and letting their intestines writhe on stage...Slice them up! Slice ‘em and fuckin dice ‘em!”

The hosts of this conversation in the New York Times were two wealthy cultural elites: Jia Tolentino is a staff writer for the New Yorker who is married to a wealthy architect, and Nadja Spiegelman is the daughter of Françoise Mouly—art director of The New Yorker—and famous cartoonist Art Spiegelman. All three of the people participating in the interview are well established, very wealthy, and cultural elites. The only one of these three to have ever been poor was Jia Tolentino, who became poor when her family lost their wealth after it was discovered that they were running something akin to a human smuggling and fraud operation out of the back of their home (they were charged with alien smuggling, harboring/transporting aliens, visa fraud, conspiracy to defraud the government, money laundering) and her father was convicted of fraud in the process.

Together, the wealthy cultural elite hosts of the podcast laughed and giggled along with multimillionaire Marxist Hasan Piker while he told them that stealing is fine, looting is acceptable, and sympathy for Luigi Mangione’s cold-blooded murder of a health insurance executive is justified.

It is a cliché at this point to ask “what if the roles were reversed,” so I am not going to do that. Instead, what I am going to do is ask you to focus on the fact that in America it is impossible to be to far to the left.

Several years ago in one of the Munk Debates on political correctness, Jordan Peterson asked his opponents, “When does the left go too far?” His basic question was a simple one: he wanted to know where his opponents drew the line when it came to leftist extremism. His opponents, Michael Eric Dyson and Michelle Goldberg, never answered the question. At the time it was wondered why they didn’t answer it, but I think people are beginning to understand why: the reason they can’t say when the left goes too far is that progressives believe that there is no such thing as “too far left.” There is a reason why Hasan Piker can get a softball interview in the New York Times while a guy like Ezra Klein publishes an article that was originally titled “Hasan Piker Is Not the Enemy.” And the reason for this is that progressives do not seem to think that the left can ever go to far. The left almost never acknowledges that it is possible for a person to go so far to the left that what they argue for and believe is out of bounds. There is no position on the left that is so extreme and outrageous that it moves someone “beyond the pale” in the same way that a right winger who adopts extremist right wing views is “beyond the pale.” This state of affairs does not seem to exist only on the extreme left, among hard-line authoritarians, militant groups, avowed communists, and others. It looks as though this attitude is shared among garden-variety progressives—people the progressive journalists at the New York Times who are willing to portray Hasan Piker as a reasonable leftist whose political views should be seen as nothing more than spicy takes which are actually mildly amusing; the sort of thing one could have a laugh about during a podcast. They may disagree with some of his "edgier” comments, but they clearly do not think Pikers overall outlook and worldview disqualifies him from participation in mainstream discourse.

This dynamic is part of the reason why the landscape of leftist institutions is full of former radicals who in their youth engaged in direct violence and terrorism. Bill Ayers was a member of the Weather Underground, a terrorist organization which committed several hundred bombings during the 1970s, and who signed off on a plan to bomb a non-commissioned officers’ dance at Fort Dix in 1970. He went on to be a professor at the University of Illinois at Chicago. There’s Bernardine Dohrn, who was also in the Weather Underground, and later became a professor at Northwestern University. Susan Rosenberg joined the May 19th Communist Organization (which bombed the United States Capitol building in 1983), and was convicted in 1984 for illegal possession of firearms and explosives. She sat on the board of the parent organization for Black Lives Matter. Rasmea Odeh was a convicted terrorist who admitted bombing an Israeli supermarket back in 1969, killing two civilians. She helped found “The Women’s March,” and co-wrote a manifesto that got published in national outlets to great applause. Angela Davis was a card-carrying member of the Communist Party who was aligned with the militant Black Panthers, and today she is treated as a respected intellectual in spite of the fact that she works with RT—the propaganda arm of Putin’s Russian government.

These are just a few of the examples I have of radical leftists who engaged in extremism of both ideology and of tactics, who were later welcomed into mainstream institutions, with their pasts being treated as nothing more than a forgivable youthful indiscretions. The question we have to ask ourselves is “Why are there so many former left-wing terrorists in mainstream liberal institutions?”

Why is it that mainstream institutional progressive liberals are willing to tolerate both ideological and tactical extremism within their ranks?

I think there are actually two answers to this question…