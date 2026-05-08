One of the things that I have been thinking about recently is the cynical nature of the way that people tend to engage with the world. Nobody takes anything at face value anymore, and every human creation gets deconstructed and ripped apart in order that it can be analyzed for the various ways in which it is problematic in some way. The most common manifestation of this is the hyper-close reading of benign artistic content for various ways in which that content is complicit in oppression, reproducing problematic power dynamics, or reflective of the interests and ideology of some oppressive group.

Typically what happens is some innocuous everyday thing is placed under the microscope of various iterations of critical theory (post-colonialism, critical race theory, intersectional feminism, etc.) at which point various elements of the thing in question are found to be “problematic” because they are analyzed as being in some way “complicit” in various forms of oppression. Usually this is done by finding some element of the thing being analyzed that can be reinterpreted as being similar to or reminiscent of something that is associated with various forms of systemic oppression (racism, sexism, homophobia, etc.). For example, there was a paper written in 2020 that argued that the children’s show “Paw Patrol,” a children’s television show in which a ten-year-old boy who has several pet dogs that talk inexplicably owns a large tower and several advanced robotic vehicles, which the dogs are able to drive in order to handle emergencies was “problematic.” Apparently “PAW Patrol (re)produces common problematic narratives about crime and punishment as well as upholds major tenets of neoliberalism, primarily a faith in private enterprise, distrust in government, and emphasis on individual responsibility,” and therefore problematically promotes neo-liberalism. This is what I mean when I say banal and innocuous everyday things get read through various critical theories and then get problematized on the basis of spurious observations. An academic with an advanced degree did a close read of a children’s show about a talking dog and the takeaway was that the television show promotes neoliberal because the talking dog team run by a 10-year-old in a cartoon is not publicly owned.

This is the perfect example of the cynicism that I have in mind. People are always claiming to be able to see through the face value of whatever thing being discussed to the ideology that is hidden within, or to the power structures that the thing in question serves.

This sort of thinking has emerged almost everywhere, and in almost every area of life. What I think is driving this shift is…