

Sometime between 2016 and 2020, a whole host of terrible ideas came to be accepted as conventional wisdom by our educated professional classes. I don’t wish to beat a dead horse, but for the purposes of this article it is worth reminding ourselves of some of these views:



- It is possible for a man to become a woman.

- All racial disparities are evidence of racism.

- Attempts to get immigrants to integrate into American life are racist.

- Police departments ought to be defunded.

- Any attempt to discuss negative consequences of mass immigration is racist.

- It’s a good idea to block the puberty of 12-year-olds, give them cross-sex hormones, and then give them genital surgery in order to try to change them from one sex to the other.



The question I want to answer is simple: Why is it that suddenly and all at once the most educated members of our society adopted a set of obviously false ideas, and then sought to institutionalize them as though they represented a legitimate consensus? I have previously written about the phenomenon whereby the most absurd leftist beliefs tend to originate among the left’s most educated people; here I want to discuss the mechanism through which these absurd beliefs came to be adopted as conventional wisdom and common sense by large swaths of the professional class which occupies and operates our institutions.



In order to try and explain this, a number of commentators on the right have picked up on an old idea that first came to prominence in the counter-culture of the 1960s. Counter-cultural leftists thought it was just obvious that capitalism was a bad idea, and were looking for a theory that explained the continuing popularity of capitalism among the American Working classes. The explanation that they settled on was that the ruling class had used their control over media, mass communication, and culture to saturate society with capitalism propaganda and brainwash the masses into loving capitalism. The claim was that the masses of ordinary citizens passively receive their values and beliefs from the culture, and therefore whoever controls the culture gets to program the beliefs and values of the masses of society—the normies if you will. There are about a dozen different flavors of this belief, but the basic claim of all of them is that the culture acts as an enormous apparatus for socially conditioning people to accept certain beliefs and values, and the ruling class uses their control of the culture to essentially brainwash the masses into accepting the ideology of the ruling class.



This idea, which began on the left, has picked up a new lease on life from thinkers on the political right who are searching for an explanation for why America’s elite class adopted in lockstep some of the most absurd views ever conceived. In light of the way that the views in question, let’s call them woke views, proliferated through culture, journalism, social media, and so forth, a number of conservative thinkers have adopted the position that the saturation of the culture with woke views essentially propagandized, bamboozled, and indoctrinated unwitting people into accepting a large number of ridiculous beliefs. Their basic thesis is that leftists have been able to determine what public opinion will be by using their dominance in the culture to brainwash people into accepting their ideas. This is taken to be a good explanation of why conservative governments fail to enact conservative policy. The argument being that governments have to be responsive to public opinion, and since leftists control public opinion by controlling culture, leftists have the ability to control (or at least severely limit) what conservative governments can do. Because the public sentiment is controlled and produced by means of the apparatus of culture which is brainwashing the masses, the government acts the way that it does depending on who controls the culture.



But I think that’s wrong. I don’t think that the people are being brainwashed. I think a better solution and a more accurate explanation is