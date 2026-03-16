Why do leftists love Che Guevara so much? Of all the different Marxist revolutionaries, why does Che Guevara seem to stand at the pinnacle as the one that leftists love, particularly in the Western world? Anyone who has spent time in leftist spaces knows that in leftist circles Che Guevara has what the kids call “aura,” and his now iconic picture is all over t-shirts, posters, and flags at every leftist rally. The question is: why him? Of all the various communist and leftist leaders, why was it Che Guevara and not, say, Fidel Castro, Vladimir Lenin, or Joseph Stalin, who captured the hearts of American leftists? The answer lies in the fact that Che Guevara did something that the left dreams of: he successfully led a Marxist revolution to take power. Che Guevara played an instrumental role in leading a small group of guerrillas to overthrow the Cuban government and take power while at every turn preaching the doctrine of Marxist revolutionaries, and he did it while living a fascinating and adventurous life. This has the effect of wrapping a Marxist message in a compelling true-to-life narrative.

In order to understand this, you need to understand the story of Che, because that’s where all the romance lies. I am not going to tell the whole tale, but I will tell enough so you can get the flavor of his life and why leftists, particularly leftists me find Che Guevara’s story so compelling.

Before Che Guevara was a communist revolutionary, he was trained as a doctor in Argentina. While he was a medical student, he took time to make an 8,000 kilometer trek through South America, where seeing the living conditions of the destitute South American peasants began to radicalize him. It was during this journey that he was introduced to the writings of Karl Marx, and that, combined with his already budding radicalization, resulted in Guevara becoming a committed Marxist. This part of the Guevara myth was immortalized forever when Guevara’s memoir of the journey called “The Motorcycle Diaries” was published in 1995, followed by a movie of the same name in 2004. For a committed leftist, The Motorcycle Diaries is in essence the perfect coming-of-age story for a Marxist revolutionary. Che meets impoverished peasants, sees dying people who cannot afford medical care, lives with communists being persecuted by South American governments, and discovers Marxism, all while traveling along the South American coast on his motorcycle with nothing but a friend and a backpack. It’s a communist tale of adventure if there ever was one.

After having joined a failed attempt at revolution in Guatemala, Che ended up living in exile in Mexico where he met Fidel Castro in 1955. In 1956 Che Guevara, Fidel Castro, and a group of 82 other people (members of the 26th of July Movement, a forerunner to the political party later led by Fidel Castro) set sail for Cuba with the goal of starting a revolution. Shortly after landing, they were ambushed by Cuban government forces, and all but about 20 of them were either captured, killed, or fled. It was during this encounter that Che put down his medical supplies and picked up ammunition, and this was the first step toward his eventually becoming the commander of the revolutionary forces. The rebels spent some time in the mountains in hiding while they regrouped, and then began to wage guerrilla warfare against the Cuban government. As they won these little skirmishes they took guns, ammo, maps, and supplies, then caught the next small group and recruited more soldiers. In the process they met peasants, converted them to the cause, trained them, and slowly grew their army. Over time their forces grew from a group of 20 guys hiding in the mountains to an army of a few thousand that would eventually take over the entire nation of Cuba.

Che Guevara was a very good commander, and was able to use a combination of daring and guerrilla warfare to win battles, take strongholds, capture cities, train soldiers, and build an army that was sufficient to overthrow Batista’s government. Guevara’s exploits are actually legendary. During one battle, a soldier reported that after he had been wounded in battle, “Che ran out to me, defying the bullets, threw me over his shoulder, and got me out of there. The Guards didn’t dare fire at him, as they heard somebody call him Che. Later . . . they told me he made a great impression on them when they saw him run out with his pistol stuck in his belt, ignoring the danger; they didn’t dare shoot.” This is just one of a number of anecdotes about him. And in addition to leading his army bravely, he also sought to educate the illiterate peasants that joined his army, meaning he wasn’t just a leader to these men, but a teacher as well.

The story is, in its own way, really quite remarkable. Corrupt Cuban dictator Fulgencio Batista had a well-supplied army numbering somewhere between 20,000 and 50,000 men, who were using (at the time) modern weapons. Che Guevara and Fidel Castro, on the other hand, may have had between three and five thousand men, all of whom were using outdated weaponry or weaponry captured during battle. Part of this was made possible by Che’s very effective guerrilla tactics, and part of it was made possible by the fact that Batista’s army was tired of his corruption, and none were willing to die for his corrupt dictatorship. The result was that when fighting got heavy, the Cuban government’s trained forces had neither the will nor the morale necessary to face death and resist Che, often fleeing at the first sign of heavy fire.

The most vivid example of this is the battle of Santa Clara in which Guevara, with a group numbering about 300, helped to take the city of Santa Clara which was guarded by more than 3,000 of Batista’s men. In short, Guevara and his men captured the surrounding towns and villages, with many of the demoralized soldiers guarding these towns fleeing their posts without putting up any resistance. Then Che split his forces and proceeded to use a pincer movement to attack Batista’s forces at Santa Clara. He was able to use nearby tractors to derail a train full of supplies and reinforcements, forcing the reinforcements to surrender and capturing the supplies for his own men. By the time the attack was in full swing most of the government’s army simply fled or surrendered without much of a fight. Within 12 hours of the city’s capture Fulgencio Batista and his closest supporters and family had fled the country, and in a matter of a few days Guevara and Castro marched triumphantly into Cuba’s capital city of Havana.

It was his success in the Cuban Revolution which cemented Che’s reputation as a mythical romantic figure. The sum total of his Motorcycle Diaries and his success on the battlefield has turned him into something of a leftist legend. A good-looking, well-trained, charismatic doctor full of confidence and machismo goes on a long journey through South America, treating people along the way, and decides that the poverty he sees is too much to tolerate, and becomes a committed revolutionary Marxist who leads an outnumbered army to victory over a corrupt dictator. The story is almost too good to be true.

The attentive reader will have noticed that the description I give of Che here has a detail that stands out like an enormous neon sign: Che is *MASCULINE*.

Che Guevara is the absolute furthest thing from a quiet, bookish, simpering, passive-aggressive, risk-averse, overly-intellectual sort of man that we have come to associate with the contemporary radical left. Reading biographies of Che reveals a man who was ruthless, aggressive, violent, intolerant of failure or cowardice, brave, courageous to the point of being reckless, an unforgiving taskmaster, a man of action, and a seductive womanizer (he had two wives, both of whom he cheated on while they were pregnant). Che was an unfailing believer in his ideals and his own cause, and was willing to fight for them to the point that it often created friction between him and those around him who disagreed with him, and he was stubborn to the point where his actions created difficulty for those on his side. (His comments about the Soviets created a huge headache for Castro, and incidents like this where Che’s stubbornness created conflict were part of why Castro was willing to allow Che to leave to fight in Bolivia.)

This sounds far more like the image that Andrew Tate is trying to project than like someone who would feel at home in current leftist spaces.

If you actually watch Che in interviews there are striking parallels between the way he thinks, talks, acts, carries himself, and the kind of image of masculinity guys like Andrew Tate are attempting to project. Tate is self-assured, cocky, arrogant, thin. This is exactly the same way Che Guevara talks and carries himself. Che is not known for being passive-aggressive, being overly-sensitive, for privilege-checking, or going to therapy. He was a cigar-smoking, womanizing, enemy-killing commander who led his men with arrogant Latino machismo. He was an ultra-strict disciplinarian known for shooting deserters, had no problem executing political enemies, showed tremendous bravery under fire, and was an absolute warrior. He is the living, breathing embodiment of machismo—the kind of thing Andrew Tate wishes he was. Che provides for the communists, socialists, and other radical leftists an image of a man who is virile, passionate, strong, powerful, romantic and full of passion, love and zeal. The man who has the endurance, strength, resolve, and power to bend the world to his will. It is not Che’s politics alone that make him a romantic myth; it is the largeness and dynamism of his personality and character.

The problem is, Che Guevara was an idiot.

As soon as he got into power,