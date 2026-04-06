Back in October I wrote about the rise of what I was calling Third World Marxism, and the role that it was playing in what many of us have been calling “The Material Turn.” My contention there was that we were moving away from the sort of identity-politics-centered activism of the BLM/woke era which revolved around a program of cultural change and activism, and moving towards a political program that focuses on people’s on-the-ground economic and material conditions and which revolves around a program of wealth and power redistribution. This shift away from cultural activism that revolves around changing the culture (specifically how culture treats race and gender identity) in order to transform people’s consciousness, and toward a political program that uses Third World social grievances and decolonization rhetoric to mobilize a program of wealth and power redistribution, is what many of us have been calling “The Material Turn.” The rise of Third World Marxism was a manifestation of that turn.

In short, what we are seeing right now in the turn away from the cultural identity politics of the creative-class and managerial elites and a turn towards a political program focused on material conditions that’s infused with Third World postcolonial sentiment, is a move that has happened before. Something similar happened in the 1960s. In the wake of the failure of the counterculture of the 1960s to inaugurate a new political paradigm through its program of consciousness-raising and cultural politics, many disillusioned leftists were drawn to the much more aggressive stance of the (at the time) quickly emerging Third World Marxism; so what we are seeing today is not new. What needs to be understood is how and why this shift is occurring in the way that it is, and why a movement that takes the perspective of Third World post-colonial criticism of America as its point of departure for political action is being so enthusiastically embraced by college-educated Americans trying to enter America’s professional creative/knowledge industries.

After all, it does seem a little strange that neighborhoods where Zohran Mamdani’s support is strongest are the gentrified creative-class neighborhoods of Astoria, Long Island City, Williamsburg, Greenpoint, and adjacent spots like East Williamsburg and Sunnyside, which are younger, whiter, gentrified, far more college-educated, and more U.S.-born than the rest of NYC as a whole. That isn’t to say Mamdani didn’t win in other places (he had to win other areas in order to become mayor) but his real base, and the electoral engine of support in terms of volunteers, donations, and energy, comes from the neighborhoods filled with aspiring young creative-class urban professionals who are currently feeling squeezed. In other words, Mamdani didn’t win merely because he got the support of poor aggrieved uneducated immigrants from the Middle East and North Africa (although he may have won that demographic), he won because he got the support of young highly educated, native-born creative-class urban professionals from middle-class or upper-middle-class backgrounds who have been trained in some of the best universities in America. Given the ideology, aesthetic, rhetoric, and moral framework from which Mamdani and his supporters derive their moral authority, social standing, and political justifications, one would have expected a movement whose main volunteer base and electoral engine would revolve around disaffected immigrants from the Third World and their children.

But that just isn’t the case.

So, what needs to be investigated here is the adoption of radical leftist political and social thought—rooted in a mix of revolutionary neo-Marxism and postmodern postcolonial theory created by Third World intellectuals trying to analyze colonialism—by a cohort of young, native-born, downwardly mobile, highly educated, well-credentialed, urban creative-class professionals living in New York City. At some point, young urban professionals in America’s creative and knowledge production industries came to see themselves as being morally and politically aligned with the ideals and goals of Third World Marxists. What is interesting is that most of these young professionals had previously adopted the ideology of the early 2020s great awokening. That ideology saw oppression as being a psychological and cultural phenomenon; oppression was the result of racist, sexist, homophobic, transphobic, and bigoted assumptions and attitudes which were embedded in the systems and institutions which organize society, and which people had been unconsciously socially conditioned to accept. The new iteration of great awokening ideology sees oppression as a material and political phenomenon which results from the way in which the economic system is structured by the wealthy elites and the way in which the West has wielded political power from the colonial period until today.

While both ideologies claim to be focused on something called “social justice,” their account of oppression, proposed solutions, and roadmap of activism and political engagement is vastly different. For this reason we need to figure out how a group of people that had been all in on a form of radical leftism that saw oppression as being a cultural problem pertaining to people’s mindset and attitude (a problem that was to be solved through a transformation of people’s minds and the culture), shifted to a form of radical leftism that sees oppression as a material problem to be solved politically through the redistribution of wealth, power, and influence. Gone are the days when intersectional feminist politics focused on gender and racial identity were dominant, complete with a relentless focus on symbolic gestures like privilege checking, land acknowledgements, trigger warnings, and diversity statements. We are now living in an era in which the trans people have faded into the crowd and where preferred groups all code as “brown” and Islamic, and in which every struggle is declared to be related to Palestine and colonialism. This is why, as the kids like to say, “Climate justice means free Palestine.”

The basic thesis that I am going for is that Third Worldism is the result of a particular form of postmodern critical theory. Marx thought that the oppressor/oppressed dynamic was one of class, and the thing that needed to be redistributed is property and material wealth. Critical Race Theory thought the oppressor/oppressed dynamic cuts along the lines of race, and postmodernist versions of critical theory under the flag of woke think the oppressor/oppressed dynamic runs along the lines of “identity” and the thing that needs to be redistributed is cultural power and status. Third World Marxism delivers its own take on the same script, and slices oppressor and oppressed along the lines of colonizer and colonized whilst declaring that the thing which needs to be redistributed is wealth, power, and influence which are thought to be unduly stolen and hoarded by the wealthy elites of colonial western powers. The result is the shift that I have been talking about from woke race and gender focused cultural activism, to Third World Marxist activism that is coded as “brown.” The fact that it is coded as brown is important, because Third World Marxism doesn’t revolve around American Blacks, but rather the perspective of the Third World migrants and subjects of former colonial outposts. As such, the story of American blacks as freed slaves takes a back seat (without being forgotten) to the story of how Third World peoples view America as their oppressor.

To understand what is going on, it is important to know that this has happened before, and this is not the first time the radical left has made the switch from symbolic cultural politics to hardball material Third World Marxism. This happened in the 60s and the pattern that occurred at that time is repeating itself right now.

During the 1960s a large number of leftist academic and social critics working in various aspects of culture became convinced that American society was utterly oppressive, and that this situation was maintained by essentially brainwashing the masses of society through propaganda distributed through mass media. The basic idea was that the ruling elite used their control of the mass media and the apparatus of cultural production to flood society with propaganda and lies in order to condition the masses to accept the legitimacy of “the system.” In books like “The Making of a Counter Culture,” by Theodore Roszak, “The Greening of America” by Charles Reich, and “Captains of Consciousness” by Stewart Ewen, all made the claim that the mainstream culture was essentially an enormous apparatus of social control that operated by conditioning the masses via mass media and advertising to accept their subordination to “the machine,” or “the man,” or “the system.” The idea advanced by all these books was that “the system” was a product of the culture and was controlled by the culture, so if the culture changes the machine has no choice but to comply. Accordingly these books (and there were countless of them) all tended to argue that there needed to be a revolution in consciousness and a transformation of the culture in order to change society. People needed to “free their minds” and “wake up” to the fact that they were being controlled through propaganda. This was an inversion of the Marxist view. On the Marxist view the culture was a product of the underlying material conditions, and so a change in the material conditions of the people would lead to a change in the culture those people produced.

Now, there is not a strict timeline here, since for the most part the radical left tends to hold these two views in tension, and the culture vs. economics question becomes a chicken or the egg style political question in which various theorists debate which comes first and which causes the other. For most of the 60s these things were kept in a sort of tension on the left, with the socialists and unionists pursuing material benefits for their constituencies (think unions getting raises for members) and the cultural wing pursuing discursive and cultural dominance. However, during the 1970s much of the left came to see the attempted cultural engagement and activism of the counter-cultural left as a failure. They saw the “free love” movement and the hippies saying “make love not war” as so much empty sloganeering which had no real political impact. The counterculture in the 60s couldn’t stop the Vietnam War, couldn’t create a welfare state, managed to pass no legislation, did not end capitalism, and was unable to achieve any of the major revolutionary goals they sought. The only thing they succeeded in was getting the Civil Rights Act passed, and many of them saw that as a capitulation to liberal capitalism. In short, they wanted radical change in the mold of communism or socialism, and the counterculture failed to deliver; while getting “co-opted by the system” in the process. (Think about just how much commercial capitalism was fueled by the music, art and culture created in the 60s, and you’ll see why the radicals thought the counterculture was co-opted). For this reason these radicals believed that the time for cultural activism and persuasion had ended, and it was now time to take decisive material action. The result was that:

“a whole layer of 1960s protesters decided that the socio-economic and political system in the U.S. could not be reformed and a social revolution was necessary to bring about peace, equality and justice. So we looked around for the kind of theory, strategy, and organization that could bring such a revolution about. Inevitably, the different directions in which we went were shaped by the historical moment and, in particular, the contours of the radical left across the world at that time.

Inspired by the dynamic liberation movements that threatened to besiege Washington with “two, three, many Vietnams,” as Ché Guevara put it, we decided that a Third World-oriented version of Marxism was the key to building a powerful left here.”

The rising tide of revolutions in places like Cuba, Vietnam, Cambodia, and China, had convinced a significant layer of 1960s radicals that history had shifted the revolutionary center of gravity to the Third World, and what was needed was to import and adapt that political model to the West. There is a reason why the image of Cuban Revolutionary Che Guevara became so prominent among leftists in the 60s and 70s. This was not the first time that Marxist movements had chosen to change the theoretical horse they were riding in order to chase “revolutionary energy.” In 1969 Herbert Marcuse told the Left that they ought to take up the cause of urban blacks because they constituted a possible revolutionary force within the United States. The result of this shift in strategy and thinking was that during the late 60s and early 1970s a number of groups sprang up which took on a far more aggressive and combative tone than the counterculture had, and a far more militant posture which in many cases bled over into full-blown violence. I can’t recite the entirety of it here, but suffice to say that groups like the Weather Underground and the Black Panthers contributed to a wave of violence that included more than 3000 bombings during the 1970s. Angela Davis, a well-known Black militant, card-carrying communist, and friend of the Black Panthers, was a student of Herbert Marcuse and was one of the major figures pushing for more radical direct action.

While it is true that a number of communist groups grew during the late 60s and early 70s, the groups that had by far the largest growth were the groups that were connected to Third World Marxism. And I would like to point out that if you understand the way that ideologies function,