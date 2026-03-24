If there is one thing I have learned from the rise of James Talarico (the Democrat Senate candidate who said that God is non-binary, and who wishes to install a Diversity, Inclusion, and Equity Officer in every school in Texas) it is that while the high point of the 2014-2023 cancel culture/great awokening is over, the people who engineered the social media mobs, institutional take overs, cancellations, and authoritarian movement called “wokeness” are still very much with us. It would be nice to think that the repudiation of the authoritarian style Social Justice movement pushed by people like Robin Diangelo and Ibram X. Kendi would be enough to get people to stop trying to force everyone else to abide by their own woke ideology, but alas, this is not to be. People being what they are (and authoritarians being what they are) the advocates of Critical Social Justice/Wokeness have not gone anywhere, and are busily trying to find a way to rebrand their ideology in order to make it palatable again. Apparently, a clean cut seminary student who looks like a Republican and talks like a preacher, but who holds the political and social values of a Critical Race Theorist and would vote like a Woke activist, is the latest messenger that Critical Social Justice activists have become excited about. Perhaps this is because they think James Talarico provides a nice compliment to Zorhan Mamdani, The New York City Mayor whose particular Critical Social Justice influenced politics lean more towards a combination of Marxism and Post-colonial Theory than Talarico’s do.

Whatever the case may be, the recent rise in popularity of both Mamdani and Talarico are firm evidence that while Critical Social Justice/Wokeness has seen it’s cultural influence greatly diminish of the last few years, the adherents of CSJ have not given up on their grand vision of implementing their worldview and social vision across the entirety of society. For this reason it is important that we have a firm understanding of why CST activism within our institutions is not just inappropriate and annoying, but actually inhibits the ability of our important social, civic, economic, and governmental institutions to function properly. In other words, our objections to attempts by CSJ activists to take over institutions can’t only be that we happen to disagree with CSJ and don’t like it (although we don’t agree with it and we don’t like it), it has be that we can show that these takeovers have a deleterious effect on the institutions that allow our society to function effectively. The desirable conditions of western liberal democracies are maintained in large part by the continued proper function of important institutions, and that is exactly the thing that CSJ activism interferes with when it gets a foothold in an institution.

There is a very old and very awful movie called The Blob. As terrible as it is (and it is really terrible) the premise of that movie provides us with a very good analogy for what happens when Critical Social Justice begins to get involved in your business or institution.

The plot of “The Blob” is very simple: A meteorite crashes in the countryside of a small town in the USA carrying a small, red, jelly-like blob. Upon crashing, the Blob begins to absorb everything it touches, growing larger, redder, and more aggressive. Everything the Blob touches is destroyed and added to the Blob’s growing size. Two teenagers attempt to warn people, but they are ignored. No one believes them until the Blob reaches a nearby city and begins to absorb entire buildings. Only then do people begin to act.

When Critical Social Justice activists become involved in a company, they will inevitably begin to redirect resources away from the mission of the company and toward Critical Social Justice. Like the Blob absorbing everything in sight in order to make itself bigger and more powerful, Critical Social Justice activists will get a foothold in an organization and absorb more and more resources as they work to make Critical Social Justice central to the function of the organization. This explains how fast food restaurant chains and credit card companies end up sponsoring social justice activism.

The Critical Social Justice activists believe that various forms of racism, sexism, homophobia, etc prevent particular identity groups from gaining equal access to resources and opportunities, thus leading to unfair outcomes. On the surface such a claim looks reasonable: surely racism, sexism, and homophobia cause tremendous strife for those on the receiving end of them. However, because Critical Social Justice does not view the world the way many of the rest of us do, a number of problems begin to crop up, and the whole thing begins to go off the rails.

If you were to ask a Critical Social Justice activist about racism, they would tell you that everything in society, all our art, social conventions, language, ideas, religions, political ideas, education, knitting clubs, video games, and institutions come loaded with racist ideals and assumptions, and that it is not possible to avoid being socialized into a racist worldview if you are white. This view of society is paired with the doctrine of complicity. According to Critical Social Justice theory, anyone who is not actively trying to identify and deconstruct systems of oppression in order to “use their privilege” to tear down and replace those systems with new social structures aligned with Critical Social Justice, is complicit in maintaining, upholding, and reproducing those systems. The basic idea is that if you leave those systems in place, you are responsible for their continued existence and therefore “complicit” in those systems.

This is made worse by the fact that the woke have a notion called “the unbearable searchlight of complicity," which is their term for what happens when a person internalizes the constant, unending, hyper-vigilant, hyper-scrupulous search for anything and everything that could possibly be complicit with "systems of oppression" (racism, sexism, etc). It's the conceptual equivalent of an all-seeing eye of wokeness - a woke eye of Sauron. The unbearable searchlight of complicity is essentially the same as what James Lindsay has called the “eye at the end of history,” the all seeing eye that sits at the end of history which looks back every moment of history, every historical action, and every thought of every person, for even the slightest hint of anything that is complicit with any system or structure that the woke think is oppressive. The result is that the woke have built into their thinking a sort of a mechanism which causes them to be endlessly searching for anything they can find that could possibly be construed as being complicit in the systems of oppression that they think structure and control society.

There are two implications that emerge from the combination of these CSJ ideas regarding systemic oppression and complicity: