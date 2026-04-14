There is a clip floating around of the British comedian Jimmy Carr doing a bit about communism and capitalism in which he says of communism that “the problem with American communism, which is woke, is better described as American Marxism. And what it is is instead of trying to redistribute wealth, which is a perfectly reasonable thing to want to do, they want to redistribute status. And that is a recipe for fucking madness.”

Carr here makes a really brilliant observation about the difference between the sort of Marxist communism that was being implemented in Cuba, China, and the Soviet Union, and the sort of Neo-Marxist identity politics which took hold in America while calling itself “woke.” Namely, that where the old-line communist ideology focused on the redistribution of wealth and power, the identity-politics-focused neo-Marxist ideology of the woke movement revolves around the redistribution of status. While his formulation is not perfect, the basic underlying idea is correct.

The original version of Marxism thought that all alienation, exploitation, and oppression were the result of the material conditions attendant to the ways that people have ordered and organized their societies. Marx thought therefore that the abolition of private property and the redistribution of wealth would result in the elimination of oppression, poverty, alienation, and exploitation, and thus create the social and material conditions required to create a truly free and liberated society. This vision of Marxism became widely discredited in the latter half of the 20th century when it became clear that all the Marxist political projects had resulted in the creation of authoritarian dictatorships and totalitarian regimes. The historian Arthur Marwick once remarked that “Personally, I have always thought that once Marxist theory has been shown to be simply incorrect, the sensible thing to do would be to junk the theory, rather than try to find ever more elaborate ways of shoring it up.” Unfortunately, his advice fell on deaf ears, and the Marxists instead chose to do exactly what Marwick feared and shore up their theory by moving the focus from the economic and material conditions to the realm of psychology and culture.

The entire story is too long to tell here, but the result was that academics and theorists working in social justice–oriented disciplines (including Intersectional feminists, post-colonial theorists, queer theorists, deconstructionists, postmodernists, Critical Race Theorists, and many others) succeeded in identifying nearly innumerable ways in which people were oppressed. In each case there was some feature of society which was seen to be distributed unfairly, and the goal was always to identify that thing and explain why society must act to rectify this issue. For the old-line Marxists the problem was capitalism and the thing that needed to be redistributed was wealth; for the critical race theorists the problem was white supremacy and the thing to be redistributed is the privileges given to white people. For the feminists the problem was patriarchy and the thing to be redistributed was male power, and the list goes on. In each case some social group is identified as being an oppressor group, they are accused of hoarding some social good like wealth, power, privilege, clout, or influence which allows them to exercise power over society, and then a proposal is made to redistribute that good to everyone else.

And this is where Jimmy Carr’s wonderful little insight comes in. At some point the social justice theorists began to think that one of the things that needed to be redistributed was social status. There are a great number of academics who have argued that society ought to make an effort to be egalitarian with respect to social status, and it seems obvious that this is going to require the redistribution of social status, or a redistribution of the thing which bestows social status. The problem, as Jimmy Carr points out, is that this leads to fucking madness. What I would like to do is to explain WHY this leads to madness because there are specific facts about social status which make the redistribution of status impossible and these are…