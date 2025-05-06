Keep your Wokal_distance

Brian Villanueva
May 6

Isn't the real problem that online hate mobs bleed into the real world though? If Twitter stayed on Twitter, it wouldn't matter -- "words can never hurt me" (not really true, but fairly accurate in this case.) But the Left won't do that. The insist on doxing people precisely because they know that a handful of their truly unhinged lunatics will pull out the "sticks and stones" and try to physically harm the target. They get away with it because, as you say, the elite-class culture has decided white people are fair game and thus remain silent.

I think we could look across the pond for a hint of a solution. In many EU countries, it is an actual crime to reveal the identity (or enough specific information to ascertain the identity) of a criminal suspect. Perhaps we need something similar for doxing. What if revealing someone's name and address online w/o their consent could carry significant fines, restitution and jail?

Why should the rest of us crowdfund their protection when the real people who should be paying up are the perpetrators who took an online pissing contest into the real world?

