Keep your Wokal_distance

Home
Archive
Leaderboard
About

September 2024

Why Critical Theory Gets (Almost) Everything Wrong Pt. 4
Critical theorists can't win a debate by simply asserting that everyone who disagrees with them is irrational or badly motivated and it's cringe that…
  
Wokal Distance
11
Why Critical Theory gets (almost) everything wrong Pt. 3
If you trade truth for power you lose both.
  
Wokal Distance
Victim-hood as a social and political strategy.
One of the worst developments in our society is the rise of victim-hood culture.
  
Wokal Distance
Why Critical Theory Gets (Almost) Everything Wrong Pt. 2
How critical theory self-radicalizes.
  
Wokal Distance
1
Why Critical Theory gets (almost) everything wrong - PT 1.
OR, How Critical Theory became the art of finding clever way to attribute bad motives to people you don't like.
  
Wokal Distance

September 2023

Jordan Peterson was right about "Postmodern Neo-Marxism"
How Postmodern Philosophy and Neo-Marxism were fused in the creation of Critical Social Justice/wokeness
  
Wokal Distance
13

August 2023

March 2023

What makes a woke theory "Critical?"
Understanding what the woke mean when they use the term "critical," and how that differs from the enlightenment liberal notion of "critical thinking."
  
Wokal Distance
32
How to Play Games With Words.
How woke activists seek to avoid subjecting their worldview and ideology to criticism.
  
Wokal Distance
20
Inclusivity: The Trojan Horse of Woke Censorship.
(Woke and Weaponized Bureaucracy Pt. 4)
  
Wokal Distance
4
Woke and Weaponized Bureaucracy Pt. 3
The woke have redefined "Diversity" in order to weaponize bureaucracies and institutions
  
Wokal Distance
4
© 2024 Wokal Distance
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start WritingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture