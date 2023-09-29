Keep your Wokal_distance
What To Do When Jon Stewart Accuses You of Racism.
When I was in elementary school there was a kid who played a joke on the class by spraying the room with “fart spray.” This made the whole room smell…
Oct 1
•
Wokal Distance
69
September 2024
Why Critical Theory Gets (Almost) Everything Wrong Pt. 4
Critical theorists can't win a debate by simply asserting that everyone who disagrees with them is irrational or badly motivated and it's cringe that…
Sep 30
•
Wokal Distance
31
Why Critical Theory gets (almost) everything wrong Pt. 3
If you trade truth for power you lose both.
Sep 25
•
Wokal Distance
37
Victim-hood as a social and political strategy.
One of the worst developments in our society is the rise of victim-hood culture.
Sep 24
•
Wokal Distance
43
Why Critical Theory Gets (Almost) Everything Wrong Pt. 2
How critical theory self-radicalizes.
Sep 18
•
Wokal Distance
33
Why Critical Theory gets (almost) everything wrong - PT 1.
OR, How Critical Theory became the art of finding clever way to attribute bad motives to people you don't like.
Sep 3
•
Wokal Distance
89
September 2023
Jordan Peterson was right about "Postmodern Neo-Marxism"
How Postmodern Philosophy and Neo-Marxism were fused in the creation of Critical Social Justice/wokeness
Sep 29, 2023
•
Wokal Distance
47
August 2023
Education is not "Political."
Critical Social Justice activists have used bad arguments to justify using education as a tool for political indoctrination. Let's take a look at those…
Aug 10, 2023
•
Wokal Distance
51
March 2023
What makes a woke theory "Critical?"
Understanding what the woke mean when they use the term "critical," and how that differs from the enlightenment liberal notion of "critical thinking."
Mar 30, 2023
•
Wokal Distance
51
How to Play Games With Words.
How woke activists seek to avoid subjecting their worldview and ideology to criticism.
Mar 16, 2023
•
Wokal Distance
94
Inclusivity: The Trojan Horse of Woke Censorship.
(Woke and Weaponized Bureaucracy Pt. 4)
Mar 10, 2023
•
Wokal Distance
37
Woke and Weaponized Bureaucracy Pt. 3
The woke have redefined "Diversity" in order to weaponize bureaucracies and institutions
Mar 9, 2023
•
Wokal Distance
31
